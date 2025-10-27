OpenTable Unveils Revamped Loyalty Program - OpenTable Regulars - Featuring New Savings and Better Benefits for Diners

LONDON, Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- OpenTable, a global leader in restaurant technology, today launches its revamped loyalty program, OpenTable Regulars. For diners, the new program provides updated ways to redeem points on experiences and introduces enhanced status benefits. For restaurants, it helps drive repeat business.

The program - free to all OpenTable users - allows diners to earn points for every completed reservation made directly on the platform, enabling them to collect 100 points per booking, with select reservations offering up to 1,000 points.

In select global markets* diners can use their points toward prepaid Experiences such as set pre-fixe menus, wine tastings, or dinner-and-a-show. With a comprehensive network of pre-paid experiences and restaurants available, diners gain an unmatched ability to dine out more while earning rewards. Points can also be exchanged for Amazon gift cards in the US, Canada, UK, Australia, and Germany.

"Restaurants depend on loyal, high-value guests, and our enhanced loyalty program is designed to deliver just that," said Robin Chiang, Chief Growth Officer at OpenTable. "This program is a big win for diners, too, who will benefit from even more ways to redeem points and get access to perks from OpenTable's network of restaurants and strategic partners. We will be adding more benefits over the coming year. The program is seamless to sign up for, and it's completely free."

OpenTable is also introducing Gold status, a new loyalty tier that provides enhanced benefits to frequent diners. Diners can achieve Gold status by completing six reservations on the OpenTable platform within 12 months, with the status lasting for a year. Gold members will receive advantages designed to enhance their dining experience, including:

Priority Notify Me: Gold members, who activate the notify-me feature, will be alerted to last-minute restaurant openings earlier than other diners.

Uber One Membership: As a special introductory perk, new Gold members in select markets will receive six months of Uber One membership free**, which includes the US, Canada, UK, Australia, Mexico, Germany and Ireland.

At launch, diners who previously held VIP status will be provided the opportunity to join the Gold status.

A new loyalty hub online and in-app will allow diners to track their points balance, access a range of exclusive benefits tailored to them and redeem rewards. Visit www.opentable.co.uk/rewards to learn more.

About OpenTable

OpenTable, a global leader in restaurant tech and part of Booking Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG), helps more than 60,000 restaurants worldwide fill 1.9 billion seats a year. OpenTable's world-class technology empowers restaurants to focus on what matters most - their team, their guests, and their bottom line - while enabling diners to discover and book the perfect restaurant for every occasion.

Methodology

*Redemption features of the OpenTable Regulars program are currently available in the US, UK, CA, AU, DE and MX. Points toward prepaid Experiences available in the US, the UK, Ireland, Mexico, Australia and coming soon in CA, IE and DE.

**Offer excludes current Uber One members.

