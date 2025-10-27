TERREPOWER to Showcase Aftermarket Innovations in Sustainable Manufacturing at AAPEX 2025

DAPHNE, Ala., Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TERREPOWER, formerly BBB Industries, a global pure-play aftermarket leader in sustainable manufacturing, today announced it will exhibit at the Automotive Aftermarket Products Expo (AAPEX) 2025 from November 4-6 at the Venetian Expo in Las Vegas. The company will spotlight its latest breakthroughs in electrification, intelligent diagnostics and circular manufacturing, including the launch of the S.T.A.R.T. (Symptom Troubleshooting and Resolution Tool) for turbochargers, plug-and-play EV battery packs, hybrid generators, and electric power steering innovations showcasing how technology and sustainability intersect to drive performance, efficiency and reliability across today's evolving vehicle platforms.

"The automotive landscape is evolving at an unprecedented pace, and TERREPOWER is committed to leading the charge in the automotive aftermarket, as we have for more than 35 years," said Duncan Gillis, CEO of TERREPOWER. "At AAPEX 2025, we're eager to demonstrate how our continued investment in technology from hybrid and electric vehicle components to advanced technician support tools empowers our customers to service vehicles efficiently and effectively. Our expanded portfolio reflects our dedication to providing reliable and sustainable solutions at scale with components that meet or exceed OE standards."

TERREPOWER's AAPEX 2025 exhibit will feature interactive product demonstrations, opportunities to engage with product experts, technician enablement tools and solutions engineered for hybrid, electric and internal combustion vehicles. The company's growing portfolio underscores its commitment to delivering high-quality, sustainably manufactured and new components that meet or exceed OE standards.

"At a time when global tariffs are driving up the cost of new imported parts, TERREPOWER's sustainable manufacturing process offers a critical advantage to the automotive aftermarket," said John Boyer, president of TERREPOWER's Undercar Strategic Business Unit. "We provide high-quality parts that are largely insulated from these price hikes, resulting in more affordable repairs that keep consumer costs down. By keeping pace with the latest OE technologies, such as the industry's shift from hydraulic to electric steering, and leveraging our unique OE heritage, we deliver reliable, cost-effective solutions that can ultimately keep vehicles on the road longer."

Visitors to TERREPOWER's AAPEX booth (A4861 in the Sustainable Manufacturing - Remanufacturing section) will learn about new advancements in these areas:

Turbochargers: Headlining TERREPOWER's exhibit is the debut of S.T.A.R.T. - the Symptom Troubleshooting and Resolution Tool , an industry-first digital diagnostic resource designed to simplify and accelerate turbocharger troubleshooting. In an aftermarket where more than 65% of turbochargers returned are "no fault found," S.T.A.R.T. addresses one of the most persistent challenges faced by technicians, counter personnel and vehicle owners: misdiagnosis. This intuitive, interactive tool guides users through a step-by-step process to identify the root cause of turbo issues before replacement occurs. Users select the turbo type, describe observed symptoms such as "black smoke" or "oil leak," or enter diagnostic codes (OBD or SPN-FMI) to receive a prioritized list of likely causes and recommended fixes. If no direct match is found, the tool connects users instantly to TechEyeQ , TERREPOWER's remote visual support platform for live troubleshooting assistance. S.T.A.R.T. was created directly from real-world feedback gathered over more than a decade of customer interactions. When paired with the Turbocharger Toolkit, which provides step-by-step installation guidance and best practices, S.T.A.R.T. delivers an end-to-end support ecosystem that reduces unnecessary returns, shortens diagnostic time and restores confidence across the service chain.?





In addition to the products TERREPOWER will feature at AAPEX, the company's ingenuity will be on display for the sustainability of the booth itself. Shifting away from new construction, TERREPOWER partnered with Highway 85 Creative to champion a circular economy approach. This innovative strategy centered on designing a booth with repurposed, recycled and recyclable materials and sourcing pre-owned booth structures that extend the lifecycle of existing materials.

"Applying our approach to sustainability to our booth ensures its various components can be repurposed, reflecting the circular economy principles that drive TERREPOWER's sustainable manufacturing process," said Mark Nugent, chief sustainability officer at TERREPOWER. "The most impactful result of our collaboration with Highway 85 Creative is a booth that reduces material waste while actively avoiding carbon emissions, proving that resource conservation can be integrated into trade shows to maximize positive impact."

Attendees interested in meeting with TERREPOWER's team during the show can book a meeting in advance using this link.

About TERREPOWER

TERREPOWER, formerly BBB Industries, is the largest sustainable manufacturer in the world by volume. Founded in 1987 on a legacy of innovation, TERREPOWER is a global pure-play aftermarket leader specializing in providing high-quality components to the automotive and industrial markets. Based in Daphne, Alabama, TERREPOWER has a dedicated global workforce of over 10,000 employees and an extensive operational footprint throughout North America and Europe, including 19 sustainable manufacturing facilities, 14 distribution centers, and 28 brands with products sold in more than 90 countries. TERREPOWER is committed to strengthening supply chain resilience, reducing waste and advancing the circular economy. Learn more at www.terrepower.com .

