Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 27-Oct-2025 / 17:11 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 27 October 2025 Funding Circle Holdings plc Transaction in own shares The Company has today purchased the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025: Date of purchase: 27 October 2025 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 32,605 Highest price paid per share: 129.00p Lowest price paid per share: 126.40p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 128.2120p

The Company intends to hold the purchased Ordinary Shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares, the Company holds 477,455 of its Ordinary Shares in treasury and has 304,264,121 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding treasury shares), the total issued share capital is 304,741,576 (including treasury shares).

The figure of 304,264,121 Ordinary Shares represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 128.2120p 32,605

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares Transaction price (GBp Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading venue purchased share) Time) number 156 128.60 08:29:52 00358297306TRLO1 XLON 1192 128.80 08:30:02 00358297350TRLO1 XLON 590 128.20 08:30:12 00358297382TRLO1 XLON 614 128.60 08:36:44 00358298535TRLO1 XLON 1228 128.60 09:09:21 00358306195TRLO1 XLON 614 128.00 09:13:10 00358307633TRLO1 XLON 614 128.00 09:13:10 00358307634TRLO1 XLON 583 128.80 09:16:28 00358309639TRLO1 XLON 126 128.80 09:16:28 00358309640TRLO1 XLON 15 128.80 09:16:28 00358309641TRLO1 XLON 49 129.00 09:16:39 00358309724TRLO1 XLON 620 128.60 09:19:56 00358311091TRLO1 XLON 602 129.00 09:21:06 00358311569TRLO1 XLON 584 129.00 09:21:11 00358311602TRLO1 XLON 137 129.00 09:21:55 00358311920TRLO1 XLON 499 128.60 09:27:24 00358314033TRLO1 XLON 141 128.60 09:27:24 00358314034TRLO1 XLON 613 128.60 09:35:30 00358318107TRLO1 XLON 161 128.80 10:09:10 00358330585TRLO1 XLON 171 128.80 10:09:10 00358330586TRLO1 XLON 484 128.80 10:09:10 00358330587TRLO1 XLON 591 129.00 10:18:55 00358331045TRLO1 XLON 591 129.00 10:35:35 00358331772TRLO1 XLON 647 129.00 10:53:48 00358332683TRLO1 XLON 160 128.80 11:01:35 00358333118TRLO1 XLON 153 128.80 11:01:35 00358333119TRLO1 XLON 350 128.60 11:04:38 00358333286TRLO1 XLON 542 129.00 11:45:06 00358335653TRLO1 XLON 162 128.80 12:03:08 00358336543TRLO1 XLON 471 128.80 12:03:08 00358336544TRLO1 XLON 637 129.00 12:23:23 00358337560TRLO1 XLON 636 129.00 12:23:23 00358337561TRLO1 XLON 164 129.00 13:14:41 00358339634TRLO1 XLON 383 128.80 13:15:49 00358339663TRLO1 XLON 127 128.80 13:15:49 00358339664TRLO1 XLON 129 128.80 13:38:41 00358341224TRLO1 XLON 510 128.80 13:38:41 00358341225TRLO1 XLON 59 128.60 14:06:33 00358342796TRLO1 XLON 48 128.60 14:06:33 00358342797TRLO1 XLON 633 129.00 14:08:45 00358342910TRLO1 XLON 630 129.00 14:36:20 00358345075TRLO1 XLON 625 129.00 14:49:40 00358346039TRLO1 XLON 594 128.60 14:50:46 00358346118TRLO1 XLON 632 128.40 14:50:46 00358346119TRLO1 XLON 597 128.60 14:54:14 00358346251TRLO1 XLON 42 128.60 14:54:14 00358346252TRLO1 XLON 593 128.00 14:54:28 00358346260TRLO1 XLON 636 127.80 14:54:28 00358346261TRLO1 XLON 72 127.80 15:08:27 00358347173TRLO1 XLON 573 127.80 15:08:27 00358347174TRLO1 XLON 645 128.00 15:08:27 00358347175TRLO1 XLON 559 128.00 15:08:27 00358347176TRLO1 XLON 114 128.00 15:08:42 00358347185TRLO1 XLON 629 127.80 15:10:54 00358347268TRLO1 XLON 609 127.80 15:13:19 00358347398TRLO1 XLON 644 127.40 15:13:38 00358347428TRLO1 XLON 592 127.40 15:14:03 00358347456TRLO1 XLON 301 127.20 15:14:33 00358347493TRLO1 XLON 56 127.20 15:14:33 00358347494TRLO1 XLON 3 127.20 15:14:33 00358347495TRLO1 XLON 592 127.40 15:15:00 00358347533TRLO1 XLON 81 127.60 15:21:41 00358347900TRLO1 XLON 605 127.20 15:22:07 00358347935TRLO1 XLON 4 127.20 15:22:07 00358347936TRLO1 XLON 653 127.40 15:46:21 00358349515TRLO1 XLON 78 127.40 15:46:21 00358349516TRLO1 XLON 455 127.40 15:46:21 00358349517TRLO1 XLON 100 127.40 15:46:21 00358349518TRLO1 XLON 591 127.40 15:46:21 00358349519TRLO1 XLON 1881 127.00 15:46:21 00358349520TRLO1 XLON 644 126.60 15:49:51 00358349839TRLO1 XLON 106 126.80 15:53:59 00358350136TRLO1 XLON 20 126.60 16:10:53 00358351359TRLO1 XLON 174 126.60 16:10:53 00358351360TRLO1 XLON 439 126.60 16:10:53 00358351361TRLO1 XLON 7 127.20 16:19:17 00358351822TRLO1 XLON 184 126.40 16:19:17 00358351823TRLO1 XLON 59 126.40 16:19:17 00358351824TRLO1 XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Stephen Malthouse

