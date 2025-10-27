Regulatory News:

Pernod Ricard (Paris:RI):

Press Release Paris, 27 October 2025

On this day, the shareholders of Pernod Ricard have held their Annual Shareholders' Meeting chaired by Mr Alexandre Ricard, Chairman CEO, in order to approve, in particular, the consolidated and parent company financial statements of Pernod Ricard SA for the year ended 30 June 2025.

All the resolutions have been adopted, among which:

Annual dividend: €4.70 per share: an interim dividend payment of €2.35 per share having been paid on July 25, 2025, the balance, i.e. €2.35 per share, will be detached on November 24, 2025 (with a record date of November 25, 2026) and paid on November 26, 2025;

€4.70 per share: an interim dividend payment of €2.35 per share having been paid on July 25, 2025, the balance, i.e. €2.35 per share, will be detached on November 24, 2025 (with a record date of November 25, 2026) and paid on November 26, 2025; Renewal of the directorships of Ms Anne Lange, Ms Veronica Vargas and Société Paul Ricard permanently represented by Ms Patricia Ricard Giron (their respective biographies are attached to this press release);

(their respective biographies are attached to this press release); Appointment of Mr Albert Baladi and Mr Jean Lemierre as Directors (their respective biographies are attached to this press release);

(their respective biographies are attached to this press release); Renewals and appointments within the Board Committees : Renewal of Ms Anne Lange as a member of the Nominations and Governance Committee as well as Strategic Committee Ms Virginie Fauvel will step down from her position as a member of the Strategic Committee and become a member of the Nominations and Governance Committee Renewal of Ms Veronica Vargas as a member of CSR Committee Renewal of Société Paul Ricard as a member of the Strategic Committee Appointment of Albert Baladi as a member of the CSR Committee and Appointment of Jean Lemierre as a member of the Strategic Committee.

: Approval, on one hand, of the components of the compensation paid or granted to Mr Alexandre Ricard, Chairman CEO, for the FY 2024/25 and, on the other hand, of the compensation policy items applicable to him for the FY2025/26.

A summary table of the Board Committees, as composed after today's General Meeting, is attached hereto.

Biographies

Anne Lange

A French citizen and graduate of the Institut d'Études Politiques de Paris and of the École Nationale d'Administration (ENA), Ms Anne Lange began her career within the office of the Prime Minister as Director of the State-Controlled Broadcasting Office. In 1998, she joined Thomson as Manager of Strategic Planning before being appointed Head of the eBusiness Europe Department in 2000. In 2003, Anne Lange took up the role of General Secretary of the Rights on the Internet Forum, a public body reporting to the office of the Prime Minister. From 2004 to 2014, she worked at the Cisco Group, successively holding the positions of Director of Public Sector Europe, Executive Director Global Media and Public Sector Operations (in the United States) and Innovation Executive Director in the Internet Business Solution Group division.

She then became an entrepreneur and founded Mentis in 2014, a start-up specialised in the technology of application platforms and connected objects, and worked with major groups on mobility solutions and management of urban space, placing it at the centre of the smart cities revolution. After selling Mentis, Anne Lange became an active business angel with a keen eye for identifying innovation. She advises start-ups, large technology groups, strategy consulting firms and more traditional companies looking to find their own way along the transformation path. She is a member of the Boards of Directors of several listed companies (Orange, Pernod Ricard, Peugeot Invest) and is a member of the Inditex group's International Committee. Anne Lange has expertise in innovation and digital technology developed over some 20 years in both the private and public sectors and from a global perspective.

Anne Lange has been a Director of Pernod Ricard since 2016.

Veronica Vargas

Ms Veronica Vargas received an Engineering degree from the University of Seville (Escuela Técnica Superior de Ingenieros) in Spain and continued her training in industrial engineering in management at the École Centrale Paris (ECP).

She started her professional career in 2006 in the Lafarge Supply Chain team in Paris. In early 2007, she joined Société Générale Corporate Investment Banking in Paris as part of the Strategic and Acquisition Finance team. She was then part of the London team from 2009 to 2019, where she was involved in advising key clients on all aspects related to the optimisation of their capital structure, as well as participating in their strategic financing operations, including acquisitions, spin-offs and share buybacks.

Veronica Vargas was the permanent representative of Rigivar SL which was a member of the Supervisory Board of Société Paul Ricard between 2009 and 2024. She has been a member of the Board of Directors of Société Paul Ricard since 2024, and sole director of Rigivar SL since 2025.

She has also been a member of the Business Policy International Advisory Board of the San Telmo Business School since 2020, and the Investment Committee of the Africa Conservation Communities Tourism Fund since 2021.

Veronica Vargas has been a Director of Savencia SA since 2024.

Ms Veronica Vargas is a great-granddaughter of Paul Ricard, the founder of Société Ricard.

Ms Veronica Vargas has been a Director of Pernod Ricard since 2015.

Patricia Ricard Giron, Permanent Representative of the Société Pernod Ricard, Director

Ms Patricia Ricard Giron has been a Director of the Paul Ricard Oceanographic Institute since 1986 and its Chairwoman since 2005. From 2010 to 2015, she was a member of the French national Economic, Social and Environmental Council. She is also Vice President and spokesperson for the Ocean Climate Platform, as well as a member of the France Ocean Committee set up by the French Ministry of Ecological Transition.

Ms Patricia Ricard Giron is a granddaughter of Paul Ricard, the founder of Société Paul Ricard.

Albert Baladi

A graduate of HEC Lausanne, Mr Albert Baladi began his career at Procter Gamble in 1987, where he held various roles in Marketing, notably as Head of Marketing for Ariel France. In 1994, he joined PepsiCo, where he served as Vice President of several divisions and brand groups before becoming General Manager of Pepsi-Lipton International from 2004 to 2007. He subsequently joined the group Yum! Brands as Chief Operations Development Officer and later became Managing Director for the South Pacific region. In 2011, he joined Beam Suntory (now Suntory Global Spirits) where, over nearly 13 years, he successively held the positions of President of the Europe, Middle East Africa region, President of the International region, President of the North America region, and lastly Chief Executive Officer of the Group until 2023. Since then, he has been involved in a number of investments in start-ups and held various board advisory positions. More recently, he joined the Board of Directors of BIC in September 2025.

Jean Lemierre

A graduate of the Institut d'Études Politiques de Paris and the École Nationale d'Administration, Mr Jean Lemierre held various positions within the French tax authorities, including as Head of Tax Legislation and Director General of Taxes. He was subsequently appointed as Chief of Staff to the French Minister of the Economy and Finance then Head of the French Treasury in October 1995. Between 2000 and 2008, he was President of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD). He became an advisor to the Chairman of BNP Paribas in 2008 and has been Chairman of BNP Paribas since 1 December 2014. He now contributes his expertise to a wide range of Executive Boards and financial institutions.

The Annual Shareholders' Meeting was broadcasted live and can now be viewed in both French and English on the http://pernod-ricard.com website.

Next Meeting : H1 FY26 Sales and Results Thursday, 19th February 2026

About Pernod Ricard

Pernod Ricard is a worldwide leader in the spirits and wine industry, blending traditional craftsmanship, state-of-the-art brand-building, and global distribution technologies. Our prestigious portfolio of premium to luxury brands includes Absolut vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, and The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur and Mumm and Perrier-Jouët champagnes. Our mission is to ensure the long-term development of our brands with full respect for people and the environment, while empowering our employees around the world to be ambassadors of our purposeful, inclusive and responsible culture of authentic conviviality. Pernod Ricard's consolidated sales amounted to €10,959 million in fiscal year FY25.

Pernod Ricard is listed on Euronext (Ticker: RI; ISIN Code:FR0000120693) and is part of the CAC 40 index.

Contacts

COMPOSITION OF THE BOARD COMMITTEES AS OF 27 OCTOBER 2025 Names Function Independence Audit Committee Philippe PETITCOLIN Chair Independent Kory SORENSON Member Independent Max KOEUNE Member Independent Independence: 100 % Compensation Committee Kory SORENSON Chair Independent Patricia BARBIZET Member Independent Ian GALLIENNE Member Non-Independent Brice THOMMEN Member (Employee Director) N/A Independence: 67 % Nominations and Governance Committee Patricia BARBIZET Chair Independent César GIRON Member Non-Independent Anne LANGE Member Independent Virginie FAUVEL Member Independent Independence: 75 % Strategic Committee Alexandre RICARD Chair Non-Independent Jean LEMIERRE Member Independent Ian GALLIENNE Member Non-Independent Anne LANGE Member Independent Philippe PETITCOLIN Member Independent SA Paul Ricard Member Non-Independent Independence: 50 % CSR Committee Patricia BARBIZET Chair Independent Albert BALADI Member Independent Veronica VARGAS Member Non-Independent Independence: 67 %

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251027525345/en/

Contacts:

Florence Tresarrieu Global SVP Investor Relations and Treasury

+33 (0) 1 70 93 17 03

Edward Mayle Investor Relations Director

+33 (0) 6 76 85 00 45

Ines Lo Franco Investor Relations Manager

+33 (0) 1 70 93 17 13

Emmanuel Vouin Head of External Engagement

+33 (0) 1 70 93 16 34