Halloween Tricks and Treats Inspiration for Fun and Family on TipsOnTv

Lifestyle and DIY Craft Expert, Lynn Lilly, Founder of Craft Box Girls Shares Tips for Creating a Memorable and Spooky Experience

ATLANTA, GEORGIA / ACCESS Newswire / October 27, 2025 / Families looking for ways to enjoy Halloween in a safe and secure way may want to get 'crafty' this year. Whether it is carving a pumpkin, decorating the house, or creating tasty recipes, DIY expert Lynn Lilly offers some creative trick and treat inspirations. Lynn, Founder of Craft Box Girls, shares spooky cool ideas for enjoying Halloween --- from decorations and costumes to carving the coolest pumpkins in the neighborhood.

Creativing Living Expert Lynn Lilly Shares Ideas for Halloween

DIY Expert Lynn Lilly Gives Tips for Family Halloween Fun

START HALLOWEEN FUN

Halloween is more fun when the whole family gets to celebrate, including pets! PetSmart is the go-to destination for any Halloween pet needs. Their Thrills & Chills collection offers frightfully festive toys, treats, and costumes for every dog, cat and small pet! Right now, most Halloween toys and apparel is up to 50% off, making it easier for pet parents to bring their pet in on the fun. Whether planning a matching family costume, or wanting pets to enjoy the spotlight; PetSmart has options, like these classic pumpkin costumes and hilarious hot dog and banana costumes. For more information, visit www.petsmart.com

CREATING SPECIAL HALLOWEEN EFFECTS

Spookify any space with GE Cync Dynamic Effects Smart Bulbs to create a frightfully fun experience. From eerie greens to blood reds choose from millions of color options in the Cync app. Or use the app to create a custom Halloween light show or choose from one of the preset shows. Whether welcoming trick-or-treaters or hosting a monster mash, Cync Dynamic Effects Bulbs help create a trick or treat vibe that is ghoulishly good and effortlessly smart. Get them at Shop.GELighting.com and save 15%.

POST|VIDEO

About TipsOnTV

TipsOnTV is a lifestyle blog featuring content as seen on national and local media outlets. Expert hosts share advice for viewers, listeners, and readers. TipsOnTV covers a variety of topics, including food, entertaining, personal finance, technology, travel, health, lifestyle, and more.

Contact Information

R E

tipsontv@gmail.com

SOURCE: TipsOnTV

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/halloween-tricks-and-treats-inspiration-for-fun-and-family-on-tipsontv-1091075