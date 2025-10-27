Jayroe Design, LLC.: Texas Father Challenges Custody Orders Issued Without Jurisdiction

Charles Jayroe files multiple court actions asserting that unsigned and unserved "temporary orders" were treated as valid after final judgment in a North Texas family-law case.

LEWISVILLE, TEXAS / ACCESS Newswire / October 27, 2025 / Texas resident Charles Jayroe has filed a series of legal actions in state and federal court concerning the validity of custody orders that, according to docket records, appeared after a final judgment and were not accompanied by new citation or service of process.

Public filings show that the original family-law matter concluded with Final Orders entered September 16, 2024, in Collin County Cause No. 219-55128-2013. Between June and September 2025, unsigned documents labeled "Proposed Temporary Orders" appeared in the electronic docket and were later circulated as active orders. These documents did not include a judge's signature, citation, or proof of service.

A Bill of Review filed under Cause No. 219-06812-2025 asks the court to determine whether those filings are valid and to clarify the governing custody terms. Additional enforcement proceedings were initiated referencing those same documents, and docket entries do not reflect proof of notice or service.

Court records further indicate that Jayroe was taken into custody in September 2025 under a capias tied to the disputed orders. The Bill of Review references Texas Rules of Civil Procedure 99 and 329b regarding citation, service, and plenary jurisdiction.

A related federal case, Jayroe v. Edgeworth et al. (E.D. Tex. No. 4:25-cv-405), addresses procedural issues connected to enforcement of family-court orders. That matter remains pending, and no final rulings have been entered.

All evidence, docket entries, and certified exhibits cited in the filings are publicly available at www.SaveJaydenJayroe.com, which provides verified records and procedural timelines from the related state and federal actions.

The Collin County Bill of Review has been reassigned following a judicial recusal, and new scheduling orders are expected later in 2025. The filings seek clarification of procedural requirements governing unsigned or unserved documents.

All hearings and filings will continue to appear on the official county and federal dockets as the cases progress.

Save Jayden Jayroe is a public-record archive created by Charles Jayroe to provide transparent access to verified court materials and procedural timelines for pending civil and family-law matters in Texas.

