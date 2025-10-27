SROA Capital Fund IX Surpasses Target Raising over $1.1 Billion in Total Commitments

WEST PALM BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / October 27, 2025 / SROA Capital, LLC ("SROA"), a vertically integrated real estate investment and technology firm specializing in self-storage, today announced the final closing of SROA Capital Fund IX, LP, together with its parallel vehicles, ("Fund IX"). Fund IX is focused on equity investments in self-storage within the U.S., with total primary fund commitments of ~$865 million and ~$250 million in co-investment commitments from limited partners. Fund IX is SROA's largest fund to date, exceeding its $750 million target.

"The close of Fund IX demonstrates the confidence our investors have in our strategy, platform and team," said Benjamin S. Macfarland, III, Chief Executive Officer and Founder of SROA. "Fund IX is well-positioned to capitalize on what we view as an exceptional buying opportunity as we enter a new real estate cycle. We appreciate the trust our limited partners have placed in SROA, and we intend to build upon our decade-plus long track record of providing strong risk-adjusted returns. We remain focused on deploying this capital into the attractive opportunities we are seeing in the self-storage sector."

Owen Holm, Managing Director and Head of Investor Relations, added, "We are truly grateful for the continued support of our longstanding partners and new investors, including public pensions, foundations, endowments, insurance companies, asset managers, RIAs, and family offices. The success of this fundraise is a testament to the dedication, discipline, and hard work of our experienced team." With the close of Fund IX, SROA has raised over $2.6 billion in committed capital.

To date, Fund IX has closed 18 transactions across 25 states, totaling 284 properties and 13.5 million rentable square feet (RSF). As of today, SROA's investment vehicles own, and SROA's vertically integrated property management arm manages more than 680 facilities across 32 states, making it one of the largest owner-operators of self-storage in the U.S. SROA expects to deploy the remaining capital over the next 12 months.

About SROA Capital, LLC

SROA Capital, LLC is a vertically integrated real estate investment and technology company focused on investing in self-storage properties globally. SROA owns and operates over 31 million RSF in the U.S. under the brand Storage Rentals of America and ~1 million RSF in the U.K. under the brand Kangaroo Self-Storage. For more information, please visit www.sroacapital.com or contact a member of the Investor Relations team at ir@sroacapital.com.

