Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 27, 2025) - Everyroom Furniture has reached the 18-month milestone since launching its flagship Titan Sectional, marking a period of significant growth and market expansion across Canada. The Vancouver-based company has established four showrooms in British Columbia, Ontario, Alberta, and Quebec while maintaining a three-week delivery timeline for custom orders nationwide.

Since introducing the Titan Sectional in April 2024, Everyroom has expanded its product portfolio to include the Sunday Sofa Bed in 2024 and a customizable patio furniture range in 2025. The company operates from its Abbotsford, British Columbia manufacturing facility, offering inch-by-inch size customization and over 50 fabric options across its product lines. The made-to-order model has enabled Everyroom to achieve a 4.6 out of 5 Google rating while serving customers throughout Canada.

"Our 18-month journey demonstrates that fast delivery, extensive customization, and competitive pricing can coexist in the Canadian furniture market," said Jaspreet Sekhon, spokesperson for Everyroom Furniture. "We manufacture high-end, affordable couches that are fully customizable and delivered in three weeks across Canada, addressing the extended wait times that consumers traditionally face."

Everyroom's business model eliminates traditional retail markup chains by manufacturing directly for customers and operating primarily through online ordering channels supplemented by physical showrooms. The company provides white-glove delivery services in major Canadian cities, handling installation and setup for all furniture pieces.

The growth period has coincided with favorable market conditions in Canada, where 65 percent of workers have adopted hybrid work arrangements nationwide. This shift has increased demand for multifunctional furniture that adapts to changing space requirements in residential settings. The market has also benefited from improved condo affordability and immigration-led household formation, driving demand for modular furniture solutions.

"The Canadian home furniture market shows strong momentum in categories where we specialize," said Sekhon. "Our expansion into patio furniture in 2025 responds directly to consumer interest in customizable outdoor living spaces, while our existing indoor furniture lines continue to meet the needs of households adapting to hybrid work environments."

Everyroom has announced plans to enter the U.S. market with dedicated manufacturing and warehousing facilities designed to replicate the three-week delivery commitment that defines its Canadian operations. The expansion strategy includes bi-national production capabilities serving both Canadian and U.S. markets at consistent price points.

The company's manufacturing approach centers on made-to-order production rather than inventory-based retail. Each Titan Sectional and other furniture piece begins production after customer order placement, enabling precise customization while maintaining delivery speed through streamlined manufacturing processes at the Abbotsford facility.

Market data indicates continued growth opportunity in custom furniture segments, particularly as consumers seek furniture that serves multiple functions in limited space. Everyroom's product design incorporates features such as integrated storage systems and modular configurations that address these consumer preferences.

"Reaching the 18-month milestone positions us for the next phase of growth," said Sekhon. "Our focus remains on maintaining the three-week delivery promise while expanding our geographic reach and product offerings to serve more customers across North America."

Customers can place orders through Everyroom's online platform or visit showrooms in British Columbia, Ontario, Alberta, and Quebec for in-person consultations. The company continues to accept custom specifications for all furniture lines with the same three-week production timeline.

About Everyroom Furniture

Everyroom Furniture specializes in custom sectional sofas and couches manufactured in Abbotsford, British Columbia. The company offers made-to-order furniture with inch-by-inch size customization, over 50 fabric options, multiple firmness choices, and 2.2 density foam with solid wood frame construction. Everyroom maintains a 3-week delivery timeline for all custom orders and operates four showrooms across Canada with plans for U.S. market expansion.

