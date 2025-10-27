EQS-News: Relai
PARIS, Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Relai has been a breakthrough star in a challenging market within the digital asset space, having secured a Series A funding round last year and surpassed 500,000 app downloads. With today's announcement, the company is taking a giant step forward.
As one of the first Bitcoin companies, the Swiss startup successfully obtained authorization as a Crypto-Asset Service Provider (CASP) under the EU's MiCA Regulation, granted by the French Financial Markets Authority (AMF).
This license enables Relai to take the next step and offer its award-winning app to users across the European Union, subject to completion of the passporting notification process. This is a milestone not only for the Swiss Bitcoin start-up but also for Bitcoin in Europe.
So far, the company has built a loyal and engaging user base in Switzerland and Italy, but it aims to expose Bitcoin to even more users through its platform. With the MiCA license, Relai will be able to extend its regulated services to EU users, offering a range of features designed to enhance accessibility and transparency, such as:
"We're incredibly proud to be one of the first Bitcoin companies to get the MiCA license and are eager to expand to France first and Europe in a second step!"
Relai will also be guided by an outstanding advisory board, seated with Jean Guillaume, Daniel Astraud, and Herve de Kerdrel. All are veterans within the industry and an excellent addition to Relai's expansion in Europe.
"Relai is one of the first Bitcoin-only companies to receive the MiCA license. This is a breakthrough not just for us, but for the whole Bitcoin industry across Europe. Our goal is clear: Bringing Bitcoin to as many people as possible. Simple, secure, regulated."
MiCA enables the Bitcoin-only provider to create new and exciting products, gaining a foothold in an ever-evolving market within the EU. The next step for the company is to plan marketing campaigns and events for 2026, as well as exciting updates to the app in the coming weeks.
Relai is a Swiss-licensed financial service provider with over $1 billion in trading volume and has successfully acquired a Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCA) license from the French Financial Markets Authority (AMF). In 2024, Relai was named one of the fastest-growing startups in Europe, and the company won the Top 100 Swiss Startup award for the best fintech in September 2025.
