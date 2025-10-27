Anzeige
Montag, 27.10.2025
Automatisierung ist das neue Gold: Telescope Innovations erfindet Entdeckung von Medizin & Materialien neu!
ACCESS Newswire
27.10.2025 19:26 Uhr
Foundation Software Helps Contractors Navigate Economic Uncertainty

STRONGSVILLE, OH / ACCESS Newswire / October 27, 2025 / Foundation Software, the industry's leading provider of construction software and services, offers FOUNDATION® - a comprehensive construction accounting solution designed to help contractors combat economic uncertainty and maintain profitability during challenging market conditions.

Recent analysis shows material costs rising 20-40%, causing construction firms to experience 5-10% profit margin reductions. Price fluctuations of 10-25% on essential building materials have increased project costs by 15-25%. A typical $1 million material budget now requires $1.2 million for the same scope, creating pressure for contractors with fixed-price contracts.

FOUNDATION addresses these challenges with key features that simplify accounting processes even during turbulent economic times:

  • Comprehensive job costing to keep projects on budget

  • Real-time cash flow and WIP reporting for financial visibility

  • Streamlined change order management for real-time cost adjustments

  • Proactive alerts for potential overruns

Key affected materials include structural steel, softwood lumber, electrical components, glass products and hardware. FOUNDATION's alert system provides real-time overrun notifications, enabling proactive decisions about procurement and scheduling as market conditions shift.

Furthermore, FOUNDATION's Time and Material Module and Unit Price Billing module encourage spending confidence regardless of economic conditions. These flexible billing options keep a close eye on both A/P and A/R transactions for greater financial visibility.

Want to learn more about handling your accounting during turbulent times? Check out our article "The Impact of Construction Tariffs: What You Need to Know" for detailed insights and strategies for maintaining profitability despite economic fluctuations

Contact Information

Tracie Kuczkowski
VP of Marketing
tak@foundationsoft.com
(800) 246-0800

Samantha Ann Illius
Marketing Relations Coordinator and Influence Specialist
sillius@foundationsoft.com
(800) 811 5926 x 4823

.

SOURCE: Foundation Software



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/foundation-software-helps-contractors-navigate-economic-uncertain-1089386

