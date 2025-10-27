Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 27.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Automatisierung ist das neue Gold: Telescope Innovations erfindet Entdeckung von Medizin & Materialien neu!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
27.10.2025 19:42 Uhr
139 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 27

BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc

LEI: 5493003K5E043LHLO706

Notification andpublicdisclosure oftransactions bypersonsdischarging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associatedwith them

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Na me

Elisabeth Airey

2

Reason for thenotification

a)

Position/ s tatus

Non-Executive Director

b)

I niti a l noti f i ca t i on/Am e ndm e nt

Initial notification

3

Detailsoftheissuer,emissionallowancemarketparticipant,auctionplatform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Na me

BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc

b)

L E I

5493003K5E043LHLO706

4

Detailsofthetransaction(s):sectiontoberepeatedfor(i)eachtypeofinstrument;

(ii)eachtype oftransaction;(iii)eachdate;and(iv)eachplacewheretransactions havebeen conducted

a)

Descriptio n o f the f in a n c i a l inst r um e nt, t y pe o f instrument

I d e nti f i ca tion c o d e

Ordinary shares of 1 cent each (shares)



GB00B3SXM832

b)

N a tu r e of t h e t ra nsa c tion

Sale and repurchase of 75,000 shares through a Bed and ISA. Purchase of an additional 25,000 shares.

c)

Price(s ) an d volum e (s)

Sale

Purchase

Purchase

Date

Price(s)

Volume(s)

2025-10-27

£1.72

75,000

2025-10-27

£1.7205

75,000

2025-10-27

£1.734999

25,000

d)

Aggr e g ate d i n formation

- Aggregated volume

- Price

n/a

e )

D a te of the tr a ns ac tion

2025-10-27

f)

Pl ac e o f the t r ansac tion

London Stock Exchange (XLON)



Release
© 2025 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.