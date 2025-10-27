InHand Networks Launches InVision ADAS Solution at the ATA Management Conference & Exhibition 2025

New Edge AI-based ADAS solution integrates driver monitoring, 360° vision, and real-time analytics for smarter, safer fleet operations.

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / October 27, 2025 / InHand Networks, a global leader in IoT connectivity, and edge computing, has officially launched its InVision ADAS Solution at the ATA Management Conference & Exhibition (ATA MCE) 2025. The new solution represents InHand's latest application of Edge AI in the fleet management sector, bringing smarter vision and real-time intelligence to vehicle safety and operations.

The InVision ADAS Solution combines Driver Monitoring (DMS), Advanced Driver Assistance (ADAS), and 360° vision capabilities with the MDT600 driver terminal, enabling real-time alerts, proactive coaching, and intelligent video analytics - all processed locally on the device without dependence on cloud connectivity.

"With InVision ADAS, we're transforming how fleets approach safety," said Sol, Product Manager at InHand Networks. "This is more than just a tablet and camera system; it's a fully intelligent edge platform that brings real-time inference and decision-making directly into vehicles, helping prevent incidents before they happen."

At the core of the solution is the MDT600 Mobile Data Terminal, a rugged, AI-powered driver terminal equipped with an 8-core processor and a 6 TOPS NPU. It serves as the brain of the InVision ADAS Solution, running AI algorithms at the edge to enable instant alerts, live driver coaching, and enhanced situational awareness even in environments without cloud connectivity.

At ATA MCE 2025, InHand Networks is showcasing a live demo of the Driver Monitoring System (DMS), one of the core features of the InVision ADAS Solution. Using AI-powered behavioral recognition, the system detects fatigue, distraction, and phone use in real time and provides immediate visual and audio alerts to help drivers stay alert and safe.

The launch builds on InHand Networks' proven expertise in edge computing and vehicle networking. The company's established portfolio - including the VG series vehicle gateways and VT series telematics devices - is widely deployed in public transport, logistics, public safety, and commercial fleets. The new InVision ADAS Solution expands this ecosystem, integrating advanced AI capabilities directly into vehicle operations to enhance visibility, performance, and safety.

"We've spent years enabling secure, connected, and intelligent fleets," added Sol. "Now, with the InVision ADAS solution, we're combining that foundation with Edge AI to make fleet management truly proactive, smarter, faster, and safer."

The debut of the InVision ADAS Solution underscores InHand Networks' ongoing commitment to advancing connected mobility through the power of real-time intelligence at the edge.

For more information about the InVision ADAS Solution, visit InHand Networks at Booth 14052 during ATA MCE 2025 or explore the solution online at www.inhand.com.

About InHand Networks

InHand Networks is a leading IoT solutions provider founded in 2001, dedicated to driving digital transformation across industries and empowering customers to unlock their full potential and achieve accelerated growth.

We specialize in delivering industrial-grade connectivity solutions for diverse sectors, such as business networks, industrial IoT, digital energy, smart commerce, and mobility. Our comprehensive product portfolio and services cater to various applications worldwide, including smart manufacturing, smart grid, intelligent transportation, smart retail, etc. With a global footprint spanning over 60 countries, we serve customers in the United States, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Italy, China, and beyond.

