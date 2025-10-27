Cenergy: ComEd Partners With Clean Energy Developers on $10 Million Utility Low-Income Grant Program

New, five-year collaboration offers bill credit grants to qualified low-income ComEd customers from community solar projects.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS / ACCESS Newswire / October 27, 2025 / ComEd, BAP Power LLC (operating as Cenergy), and ESP Solar LLC (ESP) today announced a landmark, five-year collaboration on a Low-Income Grant Program valued at up to $10 million for income-eligible ComEd customers. The grants will be delivered as utility bill credits to pre-selected ComEd customers who meet specific criteria, including qualifying for a Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) grant.

"Everyone should have access to safe, reliable, and affordable electricity, which is why ComEd remains committed to supporting all our customers, particularly those who are struggling most," said Gil Quiniones, President and CEO of ComEd. "By working with renewable energy leaders like Cenergy and ESP, we can expand access to solar benefits while providing substantial, targeted relief to income-eligible customers who have past-due balances. This long-term commitment is an outgrowth of our mission to power lives and strengthen communities across northern Illinois."

Funding for the grants will be derived from Cenergy and ESP's community solar projects located primarily within the ComEd service territory. For instance, a few initial projects are located in Kankakee County, Dekalb County and Livingston County. The program structure ensures that a significant portion of the projects' financial value is directly passed through to low-income participants in the form of utility bill credits.

"Cenergy is deeply committed to ensuring that the benefits of clean power generation flow through to local communities in meaningful ways, and we are excited to collaborate with ComEd and ESP on this Low-Income Grant Program," said William Pham, CEO of Cenergy.

"This partnership with ComEd is a blueprint for how renewable energy developers can make a direct, tangible impact on energy equity," said Rodolfo Hernandez, Manager of ESP. "This program is consistent with our mission to benefit low-income households with our projects."

ComEd will receive the grant funds annually from Cenergy and ESP, reach out directly to eligible customers on the qualifications to apply, and apply bill credits to the accounts of customers who consent to participate. This streamlined process ensures maximum impact and efficiency in delivering the assistance.

ComEd's participation in Cenergy and ESP's Low-Income Grant Program is the energy company's latest effort move to provide relief to customers dealing with high energy bills. In June, ComEd launched a $10 million Customer Relief Fund that is expected to help more than 30,000 eligible customers who are behind on their energy bills. This fund acts as a bridge Low-Income Discount (LID), which will enable qualifying income-eligible customers to receive a percentage-based discount on their monthly electric bill determined by income level. So far this year, ComEd has helped connect over 144,000 customers with more than $74 million in grants and other bill support. For information on ComEd's bill-assistance options, visit ComEd.com/EnergySavings.

ComEd is a unit of Chicago-based Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ: EXC), a Fortune 200 company and one of the nation's largest utility companies, serving more than 10.7 million electricity and natural gas customers. ComEd powers the lives of more than 4 million customers across northern Illinois, or 70 percent of the state's population. For more information visit ComEd.com, and connect with the company on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, X, and YouTube.

BAP Power LLC, operating as Cenergy, is a leading developer and operator of clean energy projects that provide material benefits to local communities.

ESP Solar LLC is committed to providing quality solar projects that primarily benefit low income households and provide pathways for them to participate in clean energy solutions.

SOURCE: Cenergy

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/clean-technology/comed-partners-with-clean-energy-developers-on-10-million-utility-low-income-grant-1092227