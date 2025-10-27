Miami, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - October 27, 2025) - Famous Labs, the company behind Famous.ai and Deal.ai, today announced the launch of SuperCool.com, the world's first all in one autonomous creation builder powered by Synthetic Intelligence.

SuperCool enables anyone to create music, books, videos, reports, and more simply by describing what they want. It writes, designs, edits, and produces complete projects automatically, turning imagination into finished work in minutes.

"SuperCool removes every barrier between imagination and creation," said Alex Mehr, CEO of Famous Labs. "You don't need to know how to code, design, or edit. If you can describe it, SuperCool can build it autonomously."

A New Kind of Creative Engine

Unlike traditional AI tools that produce single outputs, SuperCool functions as an autonomous synthetic agent capable of understanding tone, emotion, and intent to deliver complete, ready to publish results.

In its Autonomy Mode, users can set creative goals and let the system finish while they focus elsewhere. The more it's used, the more it adapts, learning each creator's voice, rhythm, and style.

SuperCool is powered by Famous Labs' proprietary Synthetic General Intelligence (SGI) system, designed to move beyond generation into true creative decision making.

Key Features

One Thought = One Creation: Describe what you want and SuperCool builds it from start to finish.

Every Medium, One Platform: Text, design, music, and video creation in a single flow.

Autonomy Mode: Set your goal, walk away, and let SuperCool complete it.

Learns You: Adapts to your voice and style with every use.

Built for Dreamers, Builders, and Brands

SuperCool was designed for anyone with an idea, from creators and founders to educators and agencies, providing professional quality output without the technical learning curve.

"Our mission at Famous Labs has always been to make advanced creativity accessible to everyone," added Mehr. "SuperCool takes that vision to its next stage. It's not just a tool, it's the future of how ideas become reality."

About Famous Labs

Famous Labs is a Miami based innovation company pioneering the next generation of Synthetic Intelligence technologies. Its ecosystem includes Famous.ai, a no code AI app builder, and Deal.ai, a suite of AI apps. Together, they form a creative network built to accelerate imagination and remove the friction between ideas and execution.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/270729

SOURCE: PRNews OU