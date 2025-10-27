LA Galaxy, Herbalife, LAUSD, and U.S. Soccer Foundation Unveil New Mini Pitch at Ricardo Lizarraga Elementary School

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / October 27, 2025 / On October 22, 2025, AEG's LA Galaxy, in collaboration with Herbalife, the Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD), and the U.S. Soccer Foundation, unveiled a brand-new mini pitch at Ricardo Lizarraga Elementary School in South Central Los Angeles. LA Galaxy defender Mauricio Cuevas, an alumnus of the school, joined the celebration and led a youth soccer clinic for more than 75 students.

Funded through the LA Galaxy and Herbalife's Joint Community Partnership Fund, the mini pitch offers students a safe, dedicated space to play soccer and stay active. The initiative is part of a broader effort to promote physical wellness, teamwork, and nutrition education in underserved communities.

"This mini pitch represents more than a place to play-it is an investment in our youth and our community, giving children a safe space to be active, learn teamwork, and build confidence," said Gabe Osollo, Director, Community Relations & LA Galaxy Foundation.

Following the ribbon-cutting ceremony, Cuevas led a soccer clinic, inspiring young players with his story and skills. The event featured remarks from community and corporate executives, including Tom Braun, President and COO of the LA Galaxy, and Samantha Holway, Vice President of NAM Sales at Herbalife

"Soccer has always been more than a game. It taught me life skills like perseverance, teamwork, and leadership," Cuevas said. "Returning to Ricardo Lizarraga Elementary and helping these students enjoy the game shows me firsthand the impact sports can have on young people. Providing a safe, fun environment for them to play, build friendships, and learn important life lessons is one of the most meaningful ways I can give back."

This collaboration underscores the shared commitment of the LA Galaxy, Herbalife, LAUSD, and the U.S. Soccer Foundation to invest in local neighborhoods by expanding access to high quality sports facilities and youth engagement opportunities.

To learn more about the LA Galaxy Foundation, please click here .

AEG's LA Galaxy, in collaboration with Herbalife, the Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD), and the U.S. Soccer Foundation, unveiled a brand-new mini pitch at Ricardo Lizarraga Elementary School in South Central Los Angeles.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from AEG on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: AEG

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/about-aeg

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: AEG

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/travel/la-galaxy-herbalife-lausd-and-u.s.-soccer-foundation-unveil-new-mini-pitch-at-ricardo-lizarr-1092324