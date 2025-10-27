Irvine, California--(Newsfile Corp. - October 27, 2025) - Guardian Litigation Group is celebrating seven years of redefining debt relief for clients. Founded in 2018, the law firm specializes in legal services such as debt resolution and debt collection defense with a team committed to viable solutions for debt and representation against creditor lawsuits.

Guardian Litigation Group celebrates seven years of delivering ethical, attorney-led debt relief solutions and empowering clients nationwide to regain financial control

Guardian Litigation Group is a national law firm with a team of over 30 attorneys specializing in debt resolution and legal defense. The consumer defense firm provides comprehensive support to clients facing significant unsecured debt, including assistance with aggressive creditors. Guardian is also recognized for its compliance-driven approach and commitment to protecting consumer rights through every stage of the debt relief process.

Celebrating Seven Years of Successful Outcomes

Since opening its doors in 2018, the Irvine-based firm has expanded from a regional practice into a nationwide legal force, now serving clients in 48 states. Guardian is centered on its litigation-first approach where Guardian offers direct legal representation through its team of attorneys at no additional cost. From defending against creditor lawsuits to guiding clients through complex financial hardship, the firm's compliance-driven model prioritizes protection, transparency, and real legal solutions. For over 55,000 clients and counting, Guardian has proven that debt relief doesn't have to come at the cost of legal rights or peace of mind.

Practice Areas

The firm specializes in debt resolution, collection defense, creditor harassment, and the Fair Credit Reporting Act. The firm was built on the vision of defending struggling debtors from aggressive creditors and collectors. Guardian provides a wide range of comprehensive legal services to help individuals and families address their specific debt relief needs.

About Guardian Litigation Group

Guardian Litigation Group was founded in 2018 with a mission to give access to the best debt relief possible. The firm represents clients in 48 states and has earned a stellar reputation for handling complex debt settlement and collection defense.

