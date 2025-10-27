Environmental Tectonics Corporation: ETC's Aerospace Segment Awarded $7.2 Million Contract

SOUTHAMPTON, Pa., Oct. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Environmental Tectonics Corporation's (OTCID: ETCC) ("ETC" or the "Company") announced that its Aircrew Training Systems business unit ("ATS") was awarded an approximately $7.2 million contract. ETC will supply an Ejection Seat Simulator and Hypobaric Chamber for a Central European customer.

"This contract represents ETC's global leadership in the aeromedical industry and expansion of its customer base in Europe," stated Robert Laurent, CEO and President.

About ETC:

ETC designs, manufactures, and sells software driven products and services used to recreate and monitor the physiological effects of motion on humans, and equipment to control, modify, simulate and measure environmental conditions. Our products include aircrew training systems.

Forward-looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements, which are based on management's expectations and are subject to uncertainties and changes in circumstances. Words and expressions reflecting something other than historical fact are intended to identify forward-looking statements, and these statements may include words such as "may", "will", "should", "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "future", "predict", "potential", "intend", or "continue", and similar expressions. We base our forward-looking statements on our current expectations and projections about future events or future financial performance. Our forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions about ETC and its subsidiaries that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results implied by these forward-looking statements. We caution you not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.