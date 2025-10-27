onsemi Completes Acquisition of Vcore Power Technology from Aura Semiconductor

Addition strengthens onsemi's portfolio for delivering differentiated solutions across the power tree for AI data center solutions

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Oct. 27, 2025) today announced it has completed the acquisition of rights to Vcore power technologies, including associated intellectual property (IP) licenses, from Aura Semiconductor. This strategic deal further strengthens onsemi's power management portfolio and roadmap, accelerating the company's vision to address the complete power tree in AI data center applications, from grid to core.

With decades of innovation in silicon and silicon carbide (SiC) technologies, onsemi offers industry leading solutions for solid state transformers, power supply units, 800 VDC distribution, and core power delivery. With the integration of these technologies, onsemi will be one of the few companies capable of meeting the stringent power requirements of modern AI infrastructure with scalable, practical designs.

