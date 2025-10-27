The Best Plastic Surgeon in Tacoma Is Dr. Patel at NW Face & Body

TACOMA, WA / ACCESS Newswire / October 27, 2025 / When patients search "Who is the best plastic surgeon in Tacoma," one name is frequently recognized: Dr. Tarak H. Patel, double board-certified plastic and reconstructive surgeon at Northwest Face & Body. Combining over 25 years of military surgical experience with advanced aesthetic training, Dr. Patel has earned a strong reputation for precision, integrity, and results that prioritize patient safety and confidence.

Why Dr. Patel Is Considered Tacoma's Best Plastic Surgeon

Dr. Patel's career began at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, followed by medical school at the Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences. He completed a general surgery residency at Tripler Army Medical Center in Hawaii. He later specialized in plastic and reconstructive surgery at the University of Texas Health Science Center in San Antonio.

During his 25-year Army career, Dr. Patel served in both combat and clinical settings, earning honors such as the Legion of Merit, Meritorious Service Medal, and Combat Medical Badge. These experiences developed his steady, detail-oriented approach and ability to perform complex procedures with precision.

Patients across Tacoma describe him as kind, professional, and approachable. His focus on clear communication and patient trust helps ensure confidence before and after surgery.

Dr Patel's Experience and Areas of Expertise

At Northwest Face & Body, Dr. Patel offers a wide range of procedures in both aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery, including:

Facial Rejuvenation: facelift, neck lift, and eyelid surgery (blepharoplasty)

Body Contouring: tummy tuck, liposuction, and post-weight-loss body sculpting

Breast Surgery: augmentation, lift, and implant removal

Mommy Makeover: combined body and breast procedures that restore proportion and confidence

Non-Surgical Treatments: Botox and dermal fillers for subtle facial enhancement

Dr. Patel's goal is to achieve results that look balanced and natural. Each treatment plan is customized to fit a patient's anatomy, goals, and long-term health.

What are Patients Talking about, Dr. Patel?

Patients across the Tacoma area consistently share positive experiences about Dr. Patel and his team. Verified reviews on RealSelf and Google describe him as "patient, kind, and incredibly responsive."

One Tacoma patient said, "Dr. Patel checked in often after my surgery and made sure every step of recovery went smoothly."

Another reviewer on Google wrote: "My honest review is unpaid and unincentivized: Dr. Tarek Patel performed my breast implant removal last month, and the results could not be better. I am very happy. Not only is he an exceptional surgeon- he is also a kind and caring provider."

These reviews reflect a consistent theme: patients appreciate not only Dr. Patel's surgical skill but also his empathy and personal involvement throughout their care.

About Northwest Face & Body

Northwest Face & Body is a respected cosmetic and reconstructive surgery center serving the greater Seattle-Tacoma region. The clinic includes a Medicare-certified surgical facility and a team of board-certified surgeons dedicated to safety, patient education, and natural results.

