UniDoc Health Corp.: UniDoc Closes Fully Subscribed LIFE Offering

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / October 27, 2025 / UniDoc Health Corp. (CSE:UDOC)(FRA:L7T)(OTCQB:UDOCF) ("UniDoc" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced non-brokered private placement LIFE offering (the "Offering") by issuing 10,000,000 units (each a "Unit") at a price of $0.15 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $1,500,000.

Each Unit consists of one common share in the capital of the Company and one transferrable common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder to acquire an additional common share at a price of $0.25 until October 27, 2028.

The Company plans to use the proceeds from the Offering for inventory, marketing and investor relations services, working capital, and general corporate purposes.

In connection with the Offering, the Company paid $31,374.75 finder's fees to an eligible arm's length finder.

The Units were issued pursuant to the listed issuer financing exemption under Part 5A of National Instrument 45-106 - Prospectus Exemptions ("NI 45-106") in the province of British Columbia. Pursuant to NI 45-106, the securities forming part of the Units issued to Canadian resident subscribers under the Offering are not subject to resale restrictions.

About UniDoc Health Corp. (CSE:UDOC)(FRA:L7T)(OTCQB:UDOCF)

UniDoc is developing an eHealth solution which is being designed as a self-contained remote virtual clinic within a private kiosk for patients to undergo full consultations as if they were present in a physician's office. eHealth opens the doors to a large segment of the population challenged by access, experience or understanding of online computer technology. It is the Company's belief that physical accessibility is the key to its business proposition. UniDoc is dedicated to unlocking shareholder value by delivering an excellent product and sophisticated commercial network within an expedited timeframe. The UniDoc team encourages engagement, questions, and interest, so please stay in touch and invite anyone who might be interested in our story to visit our website at www.unidoctor.com and signup to receive the latest information with updates on our activities, events and progress.

For further information, please contact:

UniDoc Investor Relations

Tel: +1 778.383.6731

Email: info@unidoctor.com

Matt Chatterton, Director

Tel: +1 778.613.2082

Email: matt@unidoctor.com

Media Inquiries media@unidoctor.com

