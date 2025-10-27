€470 million refinancing sets new benchmark for Logistics Industrial financing in the Netherlands and Benelux region

Cushman Wakefield (NYSE: CWK) announced that it has advised Urban Industrial on a €470 million refinancing for its core industrial portfolio, one of the largest-ever Logistics Industrial refinancings in the Netherlands.

The refinancing package, which blends a shorter-term floating rate loan with longer-term fixed debt, has been specifically structured to support Urban Industrial's operational needs, long-term strategy and growth plans. The transaction optimizes group capital, positioning the platform for continued growth, including the completion of its flagship Groothandelsmarkt (GHM) facility in Rotterdam.

"This milestone refinancing highlights the strength of our business. It represents a landmark moment for our platform as we continue to grow and invest in the future of industrial real estate in the core of the Netherlands,"said Richard Baltus, Managing Partner at Urban Industrial.

"It's been a pleasure to advise Urban Industrial, matching its best-in-class industrial platform with the most innovative and leading edge local and international debt capital. Projects like these, delivered on time, demonstrate the strength and depth of Cushman Wakefield's Capital Markets platform as we continue to advise clients on their most complex, high-volume financing transactions,"said David Gingell, Co-Head of EMEA Debt Advisory at Cushman Wakefield.

The financing was provided by Nuveen and ABN.

Cushman Wakefield's Debt Advisory practice is emerging as a market leader in Europe's largest industrial financings placing nearly €1.5 billion in the last quarter alone and advises many of the region's leading real estate investors responsible for best-in-class local, European and global capital. With a consistent dialogue with more than 350 lenders, the team delivers high-probability capital solutions, combining market intelligence with close collaboration across its EMEA platform.

Its momentum aligns with the broader expansion of Cushman Wakefield's Capital Markets platform, which is increasingly focused on executing larger transaction volumes. The platform is delivering on some of the largest and most complex deals across Europe, supporting clients on both the sell and buy side with strategic, high-impact advisory services.

