Partnership joins LoanPro's modern lending and credit capabilities with Thredd's global card issuance and processing to offer scalable and compliant credit solutions across the U.S. and beyond

Thredd, the leading next-generation global payments processor, today announced its selection of LoanPro, the modern credit platform, to underpin Thredd's new suite of credit solutions for fintechs and financial organizations. The partnership marks a significant milestone in Thredd's strategy to deliver full-stack embedded issuing and processing capabilities inclusive of credit, debit and prepaid.

By integrating LoanPro's advanced, composable credit infrastructure with Thredd's next gen real-time card issuance and processing capabilities, including digital wallets and embedded fraud detection, clients will be able to design, launch and scale differentiated credit products with unprecedented speed and personalization. The collaboration leverages LoanPro's category-leading expertise in powering innovative credit programs for leading financial organizations, while reinforcing Thredd's position as a platform-first global player.

"Credit-based value propositions drive not only more opportunities for both B2B and B2C verticals, but also generate more revenue for issuers, fintechs and enterprises," said Jim McCarthy, CEO at Thredd. "LoanPro's platform solves much of the inherent complexity in providing truly differentiated credit, allowing us to offer our clients the tools to build sticky, profitable credit products, while maintaining compliance and operational efficiency."

Rhett Roberts, Co-Founder CEO at LoanPro, added: "There is a massive opportunity to launch credit products in the U.S. and globally in a way that truly meets consumers and businesses where they are. The future of finance is personalized. Thredd brings together the entire ecosystem needed to launch revolving credit products, and with LoanPro's modern, composable platform, clients can personalise and differentiate their offerings at scale in a way that drive share of wallet. We're proud to support Thredd's vision for global credit innovation."

The partnership was announced at Money20/20 in Las Vegas, where Thredd and LoanPro showcased their joint capabilities to industry leaders. The collaboration is set to accelerate the deployment of modern credit solutions across multiple geographies, supporting Thredd's clients as they expand and evolve their product offerings.

About LoanPro

LoanPro is the market-leading modern lending platform enabling lenders to innovate quicker, driving account growth while optimizing operational efficiency. Today, 600+ lenders use LoanPro to holistically upgrade their borrower, agent, and back-office experiences. LoanPro's mission of providing the platform to innovate the future of finance currently is enabled through its composable architecture, allowing lenders to enhance their origination, servicing, payments, collections, all built on the foundation of a modern lending core. For more information, visit www.loanpro.io.

About Thredd

Thredd is the trusted next-generation payments processing partner for innovators looking to modernize their payments offerings worldwide. We process billions of debit, prepaid and credit transactions annually, serving over 100 fintechs, digital banks, and embedded finance providers, from consumer to corporate, based across 47 countries. Learn more at www.thredd.com.

