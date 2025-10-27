Anzeige
Isabella Bank Corporation Reports Third Quarter 2025 Results

MT. PLEASANT, MI / ACCESS Newswire / October 27, 2025 / Isabella Bank Corporation (Nasdaq:ISBA) ("Isabella" or the "Company") reported net income of $5.2 million for the third quarter 2025 and $14.2 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2025. Earnings per diluted share were $0.71 for the third quarter 2025 and $1.92 for the first nine months of 2025.

THIRD QUARTER 2025 HIGHLIGHTS

  • Core loans grew $32 million, or 2%

  • Total deposits grew $76 million, or 4%

  • Net interest income increased 11.6% compared to third quarter 2024

  • Net interest margin ("NIM") was 3.15%, up from 2.96% during the third quarter of 2024

  • Strong credit quality, with a ratio of nonperforming loans to total loans of 0.24% as of September 30, 2025

"Our strong third quarter results were driven by continued expansion in core loans and deposits," said Isabella's Chief Executive Officer, Jerome Schwind. "Earning assets continued to reprice with low and stable funding costs, generating NIM growth," he added.

"Our loan growth this year has been driven by the commercial and residential mortgage loan portfolios. Our deposit growth includes larger deposits from not-for-profit entities and while some of our deposit growth is considered short-term, we continue to build new relationships across our geographic footprint.

"We also launched initiatives to strengthen noninterest revenue through fee-based income during the quarter, which coupled with noninterest expense control, have contributed to our overall financial performance.

"Our stock trading volume and price remain robust since uplisting our shares to the Nasdaq Capital Market earlier this year," Schwind added. "Our financial results and stock performance position us well for growth and to continue to deliver long-term value to our shareholders."

FINANCIAL CONDITION (as of September 30, 2025, compared to December 31, 2024, unless otherwise noted)

Total assets were $2.3 billion as of September 30, 2025, up $173.4 million, primarily due to an increase of $127.5 million in interest bearing cash balances, $22.9 million in available-for-sale ("AFS") securities, and $10.8 million in the value of bank-owned life insurance ("BOLI") policies.

AFS securities at fair value were $512 million as of September 30, 2025, increasing $11.4 million during the third quarter and $22.9 million compared to December 31, 2024. The increase during the year was largely driven by purchases of $62.1 million and an improvement in unrealized losses of $13.9 million, partially offset by amortizations and maturities totaling $53.1 million. Net unrealized losses on securities totaled $12.6 million as of September 30, 2025, compared to $26.5 million at December 31, 2024. Net unrealized losses as a percentage of total AFS securities decreased to 2% from 5%, primarily due to the treasury portfolio rapidly approaching maturity.

Total loans were $1.4 billion at the end of the third quarter, increasing $34.4 million during the third quarter and $8.3 million since December 31, 2024. While core loans have grown $66.4 million during 2025, advances to mortgage brokers decreased $58 million due to lower participation demand from the counterparty.

During the year, the commercial and industrial and commercial real estate portfolios grew $17.5 million and $34.9 million, respectively. Residential mortgages increased $31.2 million since year-end 2024 with $13.4 million of growth in the third quarter on construction drawdowns and seasonal patterns. Most residential originations were adjustable-rate products, which are retained on the balance sheet rather than sold in the secondary market. The consumer loan portfolio declined $15.4 million as loans continue to roll off amid decreasing demand, competition, and an adherence to credit quality standards.

The allowance for credit losses ("ACL") increased $172 thousand during the third quarter and $254 thousand since December 31, 2024, reaching $13.1 million as of September 30, 2025. The increase for each period reflects core loan growth, offset by improvement in historical loss experience driven by the recovery of previously charged-off loans during the year. Nonaccrual loan balances increased $2.3 million during the quarter to $3.4 million, primarily due to the downgrade of one commercial real estate loan to nonaccrual status during the quarter. Past due and accruing accounts between 30 to 89 days, as a percentage of total loans, was 0.03% compared to 0.40% at December 31, 2024. Overall credit quality remains strong.

BOLI assets were $45.7 million at September 30, 2025, an increase of $10.8 million from December 31, 2024. The growth was mostly driven by a $10.6 million investment of new policies in a separate account product at the beginning of January. During the year, over $13 million of existing general account policies were surrendered and/or exchanged and the funds were redeployed into a separate account BOLI. The separate account BOLI policies are expected to have higher yields than general account policies.

Total deposits were $1.93 billion at September 30, 2025, increasing $76.2 million during the third quarter and $178.5 million since December 31, 2024. Money market deposits have increased $134.3 million during the year, with a large portion related to one relationship with large deposits that is expected to be withdrawn by the customer by the end of the year. Consumer demand for retail certificates of deposit accounts continues based on the current elevated market interest rate environment, resulting in a $17.2 million increase during the year.

Total equity was $227.4 million, or $30.94 per share, at September 30, 2025 compared to $210.3 million, or $28.32 per share, at year-end 2024. Tangible book value per share was $24.37 as of September 30, 2025, compared to $21.82 on December 31, 2024. Net unrealized losses in the AFS securities portfolio reduced tangible book value per share by $1.36 and $2.82 for the respective periods. Share repurchases totaled 19,096 during the third quarter and 122,502 during the first nine months of 2025 at an average price of approximately $32.00 and $26.60, respectively.

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (Comparison of the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025, and 2024, unless otherwise noted)

Net income in the third quarter of 2025 was $5.2 million, or $0.71 per diluted share, compared with $3.3 million, or $0.44 per diluted share, in the same quarter 2024. Net income for the year-to-date period of 2025 was $14.2 million, or $1.92 per diluted share, compared with $9.9 million, or $1.32 per diluted share, in the same period of 2024.

Net interest income was $16.2 million in the third quarter of 2025 and $14.5 million in the same quarter of 2024, representing 3.15% and 2.96% of earning assets, or NIM, respectively. The book yield from securities was 2.42% and 2.17% during the third quarters of 2025 and 2024, respectively. The yield on loans expanded to 5.78% in the third quarter 2025, up from 5.72% in the same quarter of 2024. The expansion in loan yields was primarily due to higher rates on new loans and variable rate commercial loans that continue to reprice. The cost of interest-bearing liabilities in the third quarter of 2025 decreased to 2.25% from 2.42% in the third quarter of 2024 due to reductions to rates in the money market and certificate of deposit products. NIM is expected to continue to expand as loans reprice and the cost of interest-bearing liabilities stabilizes.

For the first nine months of 2025, net interest income was $45.8 million compared with $41.3 million in the same period of 2024. The comparison of NIM and yield on interest earning assets for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 were 3.12% and 4.80%, respectively, compared to 2.87% and 4.62%, respectively, for the same period in 2024. The yield on loans expanded to 5.75%, from 5.55%, and the cost of interest-bearing liabilities decreased to 2.25% from 2.36% for the first nine months of 2025 and 2024, respectively. The explanations for the improvement in NIM are consistent with those provided in the year-over-year three month comparison above.

The provision for credit losses in the third quarter of 2025 was $209 thousand, which reflects a $172 thousand increase in the ACL on loans, net charge offs totaling $74 thousand, and an increase in the reserve for unfunded commitments. The provision for loan losses in the same period of 2024 was $946 thousand, reflecting growth in core loans, unfunded commitments, and $1.8 million in charge offs. The increase in charge offs was related to overdrawn deposit accounts from a single customer. The year-to-date provision for credit loss was a credit of $1.0 million, as compared to a provision of $1.5 million in the third quarter 2024. Recoveries during 2025 totaled $2.1 million, of which $1.6 million was related to the overdrawn deposit accounts from a single customer charged off during the third quarter of 2024. The $1.6 million charge off and subsequent recovery, net of tax, impacted diluted earnings per share by $0.17 in 2024 and $0.16 in 2025.

Noninterest income for the three months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024 was $4.3 million and $3.5 million, respectively. Service charges and fees increased $219 thousand and was mostly the result of profitability initiatives designed to increase fee income. Wealth management fees grew $71 thousand due to growth in assets under management throughout the year. Earnings on BOLI policies increased $216 thousand over the prior year quarter due to new investments in a separate account BOLI, which was offset in part by a one-time expense of $120 thousand due to restructuring charges. Noninterest income during the third quarter of 2025 also includes a $163 thousand gain on the redemption of a BOLI policy. For the first nine months of 2025, noninterest income was $11.5 million, compared to $10.6 million in the same period of 2024. Increases in service charges and fees, wealth management fees, earnings on BOLI policies, and other income for the nine-month comparison are the same as the three-month comparison.

Noninterest expenses for the three-month period ended September 30, 2025 increased $757 thousand compared to the same period in 2024. Compensation and benefit expenses increased $379 thousand reflecting annual merit increases in 2025, incentives, and higher medical insurance claims compared to the third quarter of 2024. Other professional services increased $263 thousand primarily due to an increase in outsourced services. For the first nine months of 2025, noninterest expenses were $41.0 million, compared to $38.8 million in the same period of 2024. Compensation and benefits increased $1.3 million for the same reasons as the three-month comparison. Other professional service fees increased $797 thousand principally due to $173 thousand of profitability initiative costs, $168 thousand in legal fees related to our uplisting of the Company's shares of common stock from the OTCQX market to the Nasdaq Capital Market, and an increased reliance on outsourced professional services.

About Isabella Bank Corporation

Isabella Bank Corporation (Nasdaq:ISBA) is the parent holding company of Isabella Bank, a state-chartered community bank headquartered in Mt. Pleasant, Michigan. Isabella Bank was established in 1903 and has been committed to serving its customers' and communities' local banking needs for over 120 years. The Bank offers personal and commercial lending and deposit products, as well as investment, trust, and estate planning services. The Bank has locations throughout eight Mid-Michigan counties: Bay, Clare, Gratiot, Isabella, Mecosta, Midland, Montcalm, and Saginaw.

For more information about Isabella Bank Corporation, visit the Investor Relations link at www.isabellabank.com.

Contact

Lori Peterson, Director of Marketing
Phone: 989-779-6333 Fax: 989-775-5501

Available Information

The Company maintains an Internet web site at ir.isabellabank.com/overview. The Company makes available, free of charge, on its web site the Company's annual reports, quarterly earnings reports, and other press releases.

The Company routinely posts important information for investors on its website (www.isabellabank.com and, more specifically, under the News tab at ir.isabellabank.com/news). The Company intends to use its web site as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD (Fair Disclosure) promulgated by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). Accordingly, investors should monitor the Company's web site, in addition to following the Company's press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, presentations and webcasts.

The information contained on, or that may be accessed through, the Company's website is not incorporated by reference into, and is not a part of, this document.

Forward-Looking Statements

Information in this press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Rule 175 promulgated thereunder, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and Rule 3b-6 promulgated thereunder. We intend such forward looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and are included in this statement for purposes of these safe harbor provisions. Forward-looking statements generally relate to losses, impact of events, financial condition, plans, objectives, outlook for earnings, revenues, expenses, capital and liquidity levels and ratios, asset levels, asset quality, financial position, and other matters regarding or affecting the Company and its future business and operations. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words or phrases such as "will likely result", "expect", "could", "may", "plan", "believe", "estimate", "anticipate", "strategy", "trend", "forecast", "outlook", "project", "intend", "assume", "outcome", "continue", "remain", "potential", "opportunity", "current", "position", "maintain", "sustain", "seek", "achieve" and variations of such words and similar expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as will, would, should, could or may. Factors that could cause such differences include, but are not limited to: (i) the impact on us or our customers of a decline in general economic conditions, and any regulatory responses thereto; (ii) slower economic growth rates or potential recession in the United States and our market areas; (iii) the impacts related to or resulting from uncertainty in the banking industry as a whole; (iv) increased competition for deposits among traditional and nontraditional financial services companies, and related changes in deposit customer behavior; (v) the impact of changes in market interest rates, whether due to a continuation of the elevated interest rate environment or further reductions in interest rates and a resulting decline in net interest income; (vi) the lingering inflationary pressures, and the risk of the resurgence of elevated levels of inflation, in the United States and our market areas; (vii) the uncertain impacts of ongoing quantitative tightening and current and future monetary policies of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System; (viii) changes in unemployment rates in the United States and our market areas; (ix) adverse changes in customer spending, borrowing and savings habits; (x) declines in commercial real estate values and prices; (xi) a deterioration of the credit rating for the United States long-term sovereign debt or the impact of uncertain or changing political conditions, including federal government shutdowns and uncertainty regarding United States fiscal debt, deficit and budget matters; (xii) cyber incidents or other failures, disruptions or breaches of our operational or security systems or infrastructure, or those of our third-party vendors or other service providers, including as a result of cyber-attacks; (xiii) severe weather, natural disasters, acts of war or terrorism, geopolitical instability or other external events, including as a result of in the policies of the current U.S. presidential administration or Congress; (xiv) in the impact of tariffs, sanctions and other trade policies of the United States and its global trading counterparts and the resulting impact on the Company and its customers; (xv) competition and market expansion opportunities; (xvi) changes in non-interest expenditures or in the anticipated benefits of such expenditures; (xvii) the receipt of required regulatory approvals; (xviii) changes in tax laws; (xix) the risks related to the development, implementation, use and management of emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence and machine learnings; (xx) potential costs related to the impacts of climate change; (xxi) current or future litigation, regulatory examinations or other legal and/or regulatory actions; and (xxii) changes in applicable laws and regulations. These forward-looking statements are based on current information and/or management's good faith belief as to future events. Although we believe the assumptions upon which these forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, any of these assumptions could prove to be inaccurate and the forward-looking statements based on these assumptions could be incorrect. Therefore, the Company can give no assurance that the results contemplated in the forward-looking statements will be realized. Additional information regarding risks and uncertainties to which the Company's business and future financial performance are subject is contained in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q on file with the SEC, including the sections entitled "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" of such documents, and other documents the Company files or furnishes with the SEC from time to time, which are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. Due to these and other possible uncertainties and risks, the Company cautions you not to unduly rely on forward-looking statements. The inclusion of this forward-looking information should not be construed as a representation by the Company or any person that the future events, plans or expectations contemplated by the Company will be achieved. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or any person acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements above. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as to the date on which it is made, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect developments occurring after the statement is made, except as required by law. All forward-looking statements, express or implied, included in the press release are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Some of the financial measures included in this press release are not measures of financial performance recognized in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"). The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide both management and investors a more complete understanding of the Company's financial position and performance. These non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental and are not a substitute for any analysis based on GAAP financial measures.

We classify a financial measure as being a non-GAAP financial measure if that financial measure excludes or includes amounts, or is subject to adjustments that have the effect of excluding or including amounts, that are included or excluded, as the case may be, in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP as in effect from time to time in the United States in our statements of income, balance sheets or statements of cash flows. Not all companies use the same calculation of these measures; therefore, this presentation may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures as presented by other companies.

A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures is provided at the end of this press release.

Table Index

Consolidated Financial Schedules (Unaudited)

A

Selected Financial Data

B

Consolidated Balance Sheets

C

Consolidated Statements of Income

D

Average Balances, Interest Rate, and Net Interest Income

E

Average Balances, Interest Rate, and Net Interest Income

F

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

[A] SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED)
(Dollars in thousands except per share amounts and ratios)

The following table outlines selected financial data as of, and for the:

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30
2025

June 30
2025

March 31
2025

December 31
2024

September 30
2024

September 30
2025

September 30
2024

PER SHARE

Basic earnings

$

0.71

$

0.68

$

0.53

$

0.54

$

0.44

$

1.93

$

1.32

Diluted earnings

0.71

0.68

0.53

0.54

0.44

1.92

1.32

Dividends

0.28

0.28

0.28

0.28

0.28

0.84

0.84

Book value (1)

30.94

29.95

29.10

28.32

28.63

30.94

28.63

Tangible book value (1) (2)

24.37

23.39

22.58

21.82

22.14

24.37

22.14

Market price (1)

35.25

30.15

23.59

25.99

21.21

35.25

21.21

Common shares outstanding (1) (3)

7,350,567

7,361,684

7,408,010

7,424,893

7,438,720

7,350,567

7,438,720

Average number of diluted common shares outstanding (3)

7,371,652

7,398,109

7,432,162

7,451,718

7,473,184

7,399,441

7,492,404

PERFORMANCE RATIOS

Return on average total assets

0.94

%

0.96

%

0.77

%

0.76

%

0.62

%

0.89

%

0.64

%

Return on average shareholders' equity

9.28

%

9.19

%

7.48

%

7.47

%

6.26

%

8.67

%

6.47

%

Return on average tangible shareholders' equity (1)

11.83

%

11.78

%

9.65

%

9.66

%

8.15

%

11.12

%

8.48

%

Net interest margin yield (fully taxable equivalent) (1)

3.15

%

3.14

%

3.06

%

2.98

%

2.96

%

3.12

%

2.87

%

Efficiency ratio

67.51

%

70.53

%

71.73

%

71.08

%

72.30

%

69.80

%

73.65

%

Gross loan to deposit ratio (1)

74.36

%

75.57

%

76.07

%

81.48

%

79.93

%

74.36

%

79.93

%

Shareholders' equity to total assets (1)

10.06

%

10.23

%

10.25

%

10.08

%

10.11

%

10.06

%

10.11

%

Tangible shareholders' equity to tangible assets (1)

8.10

%

8.17

%

8.14

%

7.95

%

8.00

%

8.10

%

8.00

%

ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT

Wealth assets under
management (1)

679,724

678,959

656,617

658,042

679,858

679,724

679,858

ASSET QUALITY

Nonaccrual loans (1)

3,443

1,164

173

282

547

3,443

547

Foreclosed assets (1)

1,018

667

649

544

546

1,018

546

Net loan charge-offs (recoveries)

74

(1,432

)

(52

)

102

1,359

(1,410

)

1,798

Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans outstanding

0.01

%

(0.10)

%

0.00

%

0.01

%

0.10

%

(0.10)

%

0.13

%

Nonperforming loans to gross loans (1)

0.24

%

0.09

%

0.01

%

0.02

%

0.04

%

0.24

%

0.04

%

Nonperforming assets to total assets (1)

0.20

%

0.09

%

0.04

%

0.04

%

0.06

%

0.20

%

0.06

%

Allowance for credit losses to gross loans (1)

0.92

%

0.93

%

0.93

%

0.91

%

0.89

%

0.92

%

0.89

%

CAPITAL RATIOS (1)

Tier 1 leverage

8.71

%

9.04

%

8.96

%

8.86

%

8.77

%

8.71

%

8.77

%

Common equity tier 1 capital

12.37

%

12.46

%

12.58

%

12.21

%

12.08

%

12.37

%

12.08

%

Tier 1 risk-based capital

12.37

%

12.46

%

12.58

%

12.21

%

12.08

%

12.37

%

12.08

%

Total risk-based capital

15.20

%

15.34

%

15.50

%

15.06

%

14.90

%

15.20

%

14.90

%

(1) At end of period.
(2) Non-GAAP financial measure; refer to the Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited) in table F
(3) Whole shares

[B] CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)
(Dollars in thousands)

September 30
2025

June 30
2025

March 31
2025

December 31
2024

September 30
2024

ASSETS

Cash and demand deposits due from banks

$

32,124

$

34,246

$

28,786

$

22,830

$

27,019

Fed Funds sold and interest bearing balances due from banks

129,177

74,308

40,393

1,712

359

Total cash and cash equivalents

161,301

108,554

69,179

24,542

27,378

Available-for-sale securities, at fair value

511,970

500,560

513,040

489,029

506,806

Federal Home Loan Bank stock

5,600

5,600

5,600

12,762

12,762

Mortgage loans held-for-sale

737

55

127

242

504

Loans

1,431,905

1,397,513

1,367,724

1,423,571

1,424,283

Less allowance for credit losses

13,149

12,977

12,735

12,895

12,635

Net loans

1,418,756

1,384,536

1,354,989

1,410,676

1,411,648

Premises and equipment

28,659

28,171

28,108

27,659

27,674

Cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance policies

45,651

45,774

45,833

34,882

34,625

Goodwill and other intangible assets

48,282

48,282

48,282

48,283

48,283

Other assets

38,698

34,636

37,429

38,166

37,221

Total assets

$

2,259,654

$

2,156,168

$

2,102,587

$

2,086,241

$

2,106,901

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Liabilities

Demand deposits

$

421,027

$

493,477

$

404,194

$

416,373

$

421,493

Interest bearing demand deposits

248,666

223,376

243,939

237,548

228,902

Money market deposits

558,212

446,845

473,138

423,883

471,745

Savings

292,899

289,746

286,399

281,665

276,095

Certificates of deposit

404,798

395,932

390,239

387,591

383,597

Total deposits

1,925,602

1,849,376

1,797,909

1,747,060

1,781,832

Short-term borrowings

62,022

43,208

47,310

53,567

52,434

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

-

-

-

30,000

15,000

Subordinated debt, net of unamortized issuance costs

29,492

29,469

29,447

29,424

29,402

Total borrowed funds

91,514

72,677

76,757

112,991

96,836

Other liabilities

15,118

13,615

12,365

15,914

15,248

Total liabilities

2,032,234

1,935,668

1,887,031

1,875,965

1,893,916

Shareholders' equity

Common stock

124,284

124,607

125,547

126,224

125,218

Shares to be issued for deferred compensation obligations

2,373

2,331

2,508

2,383

3,981

Retained earnings

111,172

107,949

104,940

103,024

101,065

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(10,409

)

(14,387

)

(17,439

)

(21,355

)

(17,279

)

Total shareholders' equity

227,420

220,500

215,556

210,276

212,985

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

2,259,654

$

2,156,168

$

2,102,587

$

2,086,241

$

2,106,901

[C] CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)
(Dollars in thousands except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30
2025

June 30
2025

March 31
2025

December 31
2024

September 30
2024

September 30
2025

September 30
2024

Interest income

Loans

$

20,583

$

19,832

$

19,348

$

20,145

$

20,230

$

59,763

$

57,150

Available-for-sale securities

2,994

3,032

2,643

2,656

2,749

8,669

8,437

Federal Home Loan Bank stock

70

125

160

168

168

355

472

Federal funds sold and other

1,235

253

482

200

194

1,970

750

Total interest income

24,882

23,242

22,633

23,169

23,341

70,757

66,809

Interest expense

Deposits

8,012

7,391

7,463

7,583

7,631

22,866

22,107

Short-term borrowings

441

324

341

413

384

1,106

1,026

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

-

132

38

352

571

170

1,597

Subordinated debt

267

266

266

266

267

799

799

Total interest expense

8,720

8,113

8,108

8,614

8,853

24,941

25,529

Net interest income

16,162

15,129

14,525

14,555

14,488

45,816

41,280

Provision (reversal) for credit losses

209

(1,099

)

(107

)

376

946

(997

)

1,508

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

15,953

16,228

14,632

14,179

13,542

46,813

39,772

Noninterest income

Service charges and fees

2,352

2,071

1,974

2,186

2,133

6,397

6,089

Wealth management fees

1,074

1,084

979

1,051

1,003

3,137

2,990

Earnings on bank-owned life insurance policies

468

300

372

259

252

1,140

748

Net gain on sale of mortgage loans

38

47

30

75

37

115

138

Other

376

184

173

401

103

733

639

Total noninterest income

4,308

3,686

3,528

3,972

3,528

11,522

10,604

Noninterest expenses

Compensation and benefits

7,630

7,496

7,383

7,340

7,251

22,509

21,236

Occupancy and equipment

2,628

2,650

2,600

2,554

2,645

7,878

7,970

Other professional services

851

863

711

584

588

2,425

1,628

ATM and debit card fees

595

555

486

516

503

1,636

1,459

Marketing

514

469

459

458

403

1,442

1,254

FDIC insurance premiums

271

267

303

309

291

841

823

Other losses

47

339

115

209

347

501

908

Other

1,449

1,106

1,242

1,360

1,200

3,797

3,521

Total noninterest expenses

13,985

13,745

13,299

13,330

13,228

41,029

38,799

Income before income tax expense

6,276

6,169

4,861

4,821

3,842

17,306

11,577

Income tax expense

1,036

1,138

912

825

561

3,086

1,684

Net income

$

5,240

$

5,031

$

3,949

$

3,996

$

3,281

$

14,220

$

9,893

Earnings per common share

Basic

$

0.71

$

0.68

$

0.53

$

0.54

$

0.44

$

1.93

$

1.32

Diluted

0.71

0.68

0.53

0.54

0.44

1.92

1.32

Cash dividends per common share

0.28

0.28

0.28

0.28

0.28

0.84

0.84

[D] AVERAGE BALANCES, INTEREST RATE, AND NET INTEREST INCOME (UNAUDITED)
(Dollars in thousands)

The following schedules present the daily average amount outstanding for each major category of interest earning assets, non-earning assets, interest bearing liabilities, and noninterest bearing liabilities. These schedules also present an analysis of interest income and interest expense for the periods indicated. All interest income is reported on a fully tax equivalent ("FTE") basis using a federal income tax rate of 21%. Loans in nonaccrual status, for the purpose of the following computations, are included in the average loan balances. Federal Reserve Bank ("FRB") restricted equity holdings are included in other interest earning assets.

Three Months Ended

September 30, 2025

June 30, 2025

September 30, 2024

Average
Balance

Tax
Equivalent
Interest

Average
Yield /
Rate

Average
Balance

Tax
Equivalent
Interest

Average
Yield /
Rate

Average
Balance

Tax
Equivalent
Interest

Average
Yield /
Rate

INTEREST EARNING ASSETS

Loans (1)

$

1,409,928

$

20,583

5.78

%

$

1,388,684

$

19,832

5.71

%

$

1,403,810

$

20,230

5.72

%

AFS securities (2)

517,286

3,172

2.42

%

534,352

3,210

2.38

%

536,379

2,981

2.17

%

Federal Home Loan Bank stock

5,600

70

4.95

%

5,600

125

8.94

%

12,762

168

5.26

%

Fed funds sold

186

2

4.35

%

6

-

3.83

%

4

-

5.36

%

Other (3)

123,183

1,233

3.92

%

20,487

253

4.92

%

14,597

194

5.18

%

Total interest earning assets

2,056,183

25,060

4.83

%

1,949,129

23,420

4.81

%

1,967,552

23,573

4.75

%

NONEARNING ASSETS

Allowance for credit losses

(13,057

)

(13,369

)

(13,125

)

Cash and demand deposits due from banks

25,591

22,026

25,903

Premises and equipment

28,313

28,306

27,868

Other assets

109,692

106,595

87,002

Total assets

$

2,206,722

$

2,092,687

$

2,095,200

INTEREST BEARING LIABILITIES

Interest bearing demand deposits

$

234,105

144

0.24

%

$

236,076

220

0.37

%

$

232,018

161

0.28

%

Money market deposits

534,127

3,533

2.63

%

449,110

2,857

2.55

%

451,216

3,148

2.77

%

Savings

289,442

560

0.77

%

286,434

544

0.76

%

274,828

423

0.61

%

Certificates of deposit

399,781

3,775

3.75

%

395,450

3,770

3.82

%

375,936

3,899

4.13

%

Short-term borrowings

52,700

441

3.32

%

41,661

324

3.11

%

48,304

384

3.17

%

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

-

-

-

%

11,539

132

4.53

%

40,435

571

5.52

%

Subordinated debt, net of unamortized issuance costs

29,477

267

3.61

%

29,455

266

3.61

%

29,388

267

3.62

%

Total interest bearing liabilities

1,539,632

8,720

2.25

%

1,449,725

8,113

2.24

%

1,452,125

8,853

2.42

%

NONINTEREST BEARING LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Demand deposits

428,144

409,262

418,973

Other liabilities

14,976

14,158

15,658

Shareholders' equity

223,970

219,542

208,444

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

2,206,722

$

2,092,687

$

2,095,200

Net interest income (FTE)

$

16,340

$

15,307

$

14,720

Net yield on interest earning assets (FTE) (4)

3.15

%

3.14

%

2.96

%

(1) Includes loans held-for-sale and nonaccrual loans
(2) Average balances for available-for-sale securities are based on amortized cost
(3) Includes average interest-bearing deposits with other banks, net of Federal Reserve daily cash letter.

[E] AVERAGE BALANCES, INTEREST RATE, AND NET INTEREST INCOME (UNAUDITED) (continued)
(Dollars in thousands)

Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2025

September 30, 2024

Average Balance

Tax Equivalent Interest

Average Yield/Rate

Average Balance

Tax Equivalent Interest

Average Yield/Rate

INTEREST EARNING ASSETS

Loans (1)

$

1,389,936

$

59,763

5.75

%

$

1,376,122

$

57,150

5.55

%

AFS securities (2)

522,049

9,210

2.34

%

546,376

9,153

2.23

%

Federal Home Loan Bank stock

7,384

355

6.41

%

12,762

472

4.93

%

Fed funds sold

66

2

4.35

%

6

-

5.35

%

Other (3)

63,959

1,968

3.92

%

17,941

750

5.49

%

Total interest earning assets

1,983,394

71,298

4.80

%

1,953,207

67,525

4.62

%

NONEARNING ASSETS

Allowance for credit losses

(13,104

)

(13,216

)

Cash and demand deposits due from banks

23,844

24,623

Premises and equipment

28,195

27,962

Other assets

106,430

83,878

Total assets

$

2,128,759

$

2,076,454

INTEREST BEARING LIABILITIES

Interest bearing demand deposits

$

236,989

606

0.34

%

$

238,703

542

0.30

%

Money market deposits

481,571

9,319

2.59

%

445,604

9,437

2.83

%

Savings

287,425

1,642

0.76

%

280,447

1,154

0.55

%

Certificates of deposit

394,395

11,299

3.83

%

366,672

10,974

4.00

%

Short-term borrowings

46,008

1,106

3.21

%

43,197

1,026

3.18

%

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

4,945

170

4.53

%

37,883

1,597

5.54

%

Subordinated debt, net of unamortized issuance costs

29,455

799

3.61

%

29,365

799

3.63

%

Total interest bearing liabilities

1,480,788

24,941

2.25

%

1,441,871

25,529

2.36

%

NONINTEREST BEARING LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Demand deposits

413,568

414,179

Other liabilities

15,131

16,183

Shareholders' equity

219,272

204,221

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

2,128,759

$

2,076,454

Net interest income (FTE)

$

46,357

$

41,996

Net yield on interest earning assets (FTE) (4)

3.12

%

2.87

%

(1) Includes loans held-for-sale and nonaccrual loans (loan summary below)
(2) Average balances for available-for-sale securities are based on amortized cost
(3) Includes average interest-bearing deposits with other banks, net of Federal Reserve daily cash letter.

September 30
2025

June 30
2025

March 31
2025

December 31
2024

September 30
2024

Commercial and industrial (4)

$

218,132

$

207,719

$

205,172

$

200,623

$

197,372

Commercial real estate (4)

626,642

614,383

596,282

591,718

590,255

Advances to mortgage brokers

5,056

3,005

3,015

63,080

76,187

Agricultural

97,794

96,842

94,359

99,694

96,794

Total commercial loans

947,624

921,949

898,828

955,115

960,608

Residential real estate

412,056

398,668

387,348

380,872

369,846

Consumer

72,225

76,896

81,548

87,584

93,829

Gross loans

$

1,431,905

$

1,397,513

$

1,367,724

$

1,423,571

$

1,424,283

(4) Certain amounts reported as commercial and industrial loans have been reclassified as commercial real estate loans to conform to the September 30, 2025 presentation

[F] RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (UNAUDITED)
(Dollars in thousands except per share amounts and ratios)

September 30
2025

June 30
2025

March 31
2025

December 31
2024

September 30
2024

Gross loans

$

1,431,905

$

1,397,513

$

1,367,724

$

1,423,571

$

1,424,283

Advances to mortgage brokers

5,056

3,005

3,015

63,080

76,187

Core loans

$

1,426,849

$

1,394,508

$

1,364,709

$

1,360,491

$

1,348,096

Total shareholders' equity

$

227,420

$

220,500

$

215,556

$

210,276

$

212,985

Goodwill and other intangible assets

48,282

48,282

48,282

48,283

48,283

Tangible equity
(A)

179,138

172,218

167,274

161,993

164,702

Common shares outstanding (1)
(B)

7,350,567

7,361,684

7,408,010

7,424,893

7,438,720

Tangible book value per share
(A/B)

24.37

23.39

22.58

21.82

22.14

(1) Whole shares.

SOURCE: Isabella Bank Corporation



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/isabella-bank-corporation-reports-third-quarter-2025-results-1092327

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
