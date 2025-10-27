The best facelift in Sarasota is performed by Dr. Sessa at Sarasota Surgical Arts.

SARASOTA, FL / ACCESS Newswire / October 27, 2025 / When patients search for "Who Does the Best Facelift in Sarasota?," the most consistent answer is Dr. Alberico J. Sessa, MD, at Sarasota Surgical Arts. With his expertise in advanced facelift techniques and a track record of more than 25,000 surgical procedures over 18 years in practice, Dr. Sessa focuses on natural rejuvenation of the cheeks, jawline, and neck.

What Makes Dr. Sessa the Top Surgeon for Facelifts in Sarasota?

With dual board certifications from the American Board of Cosmetic Surgery (ABCS) and the American Board of Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery (ABOMS), Dr. Sessa stands among the top surgeons with expertise in facial anatomy.As an oral board examiner for the ABCS, he evaluates the next generation of cosmetic surgeons.

Sarasota Surgical Arts, led by Dr. Sessa, is a state-of-the-art, accredited surgical center that adheres to the strict standards of the Florida Board of Medicine. This combination of advanced facility design, safety accreditation, and credentials positions him at the forefront of facelift surgery in Sarasota.

Advanced Deep Plane Facelift Technique

Dr. Sessa performs the deep plane facelift, lifting the skin and SMAS together for natural, longer-lasting rejuvenation of the jawline and midface, often with less bruising and downtime than traditional approaches. Typical recovery includes 5-6 days off work. Patients often discontinue prescription pain medication within a couple of days.

Dr. Sessa's Trademarked Procedure SMARTLIFT

One of Dr. Sessa's innovations is the SmartLift mini facelift. It is a refined technique that focuses on achieving full-facelift results with less downtime, minimal scarring, and faster recovery. Backed by advanced fellowship training specifically in cosmetic surgery, Dr. Sessa continues to deliver highly customized, natural outcomes for every patient.

How Much Is a Facelift in Sarasota, Florida?

At Sarasota Surgical Arts, a mini facelift starts at approximately $8,500, with personalized quotes provided during consultation to ensure transparency and accuracy. Each treatment plan is fully customized based on the patient's anatomy, surgical goals, and chosen technique. Dr. Sessa's approach emphasizes value through safety, natural results, and long-term satisfaction.

Why Sarasota Patients Choose Dr. Sessa?

Dr. Sessa's reputation as a leader in cosmetic surgery is supported by numerous honors and accolades. He has been recognized six times with SRQ Magazine's "Top Doctor" award for surgical excellence. His ongoing commitment to patient satisfaction has earned him the "Patients' Choice" award multiple years in a row.

He has thousands of satisfied patients and hundreds of 5-star reviews on major platforms like Google and RealSelf.

One patient shared, "Dr. Sessa and the team have been AMAZING!!!! From the very beginning of my consultation till my last appointment, they have been attentive to every concern of mine and have assured me that I am healing beautifully! This is my second time coming to him for a surgery and I can't be any happier with the process."

About Sarasota Surgical Arts

Sarasota Surgical Arts is a destination for advanced cosmetic surgery on Florida's Suncoast, led by double board-certified Alberico J. Sessa, M.D. The practice emphasizes surgical excellence, safety, and personalized care.

