Dr. Mustafa Ahmed Does the Best Breast Augmentation in Las Vegas.

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESS Newswire / October 27, 2025 / When the question is "who offers the best breast augmentation in Las Vegas", one name stands out: Mustafa Ahmed, MD?, FACS?, FAACS of Las?Vegas Body?Sculpting (LVBS). With years of surgical training, a broad range of procedures, and glowing patient reviews, Dr. Ahmed leads the way for women seeking quality breast implants in Las Vegas.

Who is Dr Mustafa Ahmed?

Dr. Ahmed earned his medical degree from The Ohio State University College of Medicine and completed residencies in internal medicine at Mount Carmel Medical Center in Columbus, followed by general surgery at the Morehouse School of Medicine in Atlanta.

He is triple board-certified in internal medicine, general surgery, and surgical critical care, and has performed thousands of surgical procedures since 2006.

As a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons (FACS), American Medical Association, American College of Physicians, and American Society for Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery, Dr. Ahmed upholds rigorous standards of safety, ethics, and surgical skill.

What makes Dr. Mustafa Ahmed the best choice for Breast Augmentation in Las Vegas?

Dr. Ahmed provides a comprehensive range of breast procedures, including traditional breast augmentation, breast lift, implant exchange, and breast reduction. He also offers "scarless" breast implants via a trans-umbilical approach for qualified candidates, which places incisions away from the breast area.

From implant selection and sizing to incision planning, Dr. Ahmed tailors every procedure to complement each patient's anatomy and aesthetic goals. His approach emphasizes balance, symmetry, and results that appear natural and proportionate.

How Much Is a Boob Job in Las Vegas?

According to Las Vegas Body Sculpting, the starting cost of breast augmentation (Boob Job) in Las Vegas is $6,495/-. This price reflects the practice's commitment to transparent, all-inclusive surgical care under the direction of Dr. Mustafa Ahmed, triple board-certified in general surgery, internal medicine, and surgical critical care.

The total cost may vary depending on implant type, surgical technique, and individual patient needs. Each procedure includes personalized consultation, anesthesia, and post-operative follow-up designed to ensure both safety and satisfaction.

What do Patients have to say about Dr Mustafa Ahmed?

Dr. Ahmed consistently receives 5-star Google ratings for his breast augmentation results at Las Vegas Body Sculpting.

In one of his reviews, a patient praised his work, saying, "Dr. Ahmed is absolutely amazing! He did my breast augmentation with implant. I am one week postop and they look amazing. I couldn't be more happier. I would definitely recommend him to any and everyone that's looking to do any type of breast augmentation."

Another patient shared,"I got breast augmentation with Dr. Ahmed. And they came out just as I wanted!."

What other services does Dr. Ahmed provide?

In addition to breast procedures, Dr. Ahmed performs a variety of body and facial aesthetic surgeries, including 360 Liposuction, Tummy Tuck, Mommy Makeover, Brazilian Butt Lift, Deep Plane Facelift, and Labiaplasty.

His experience across multiple specialties allows patients seeking comprehensive rejuvenation or "mommy makeover" procedures to receive coordinated care under one practice.

About Las Vegas Body Sculpting

Las Vegas Body Sculpting provides advanced surgical and non-surgical aesthetic treatments for patients throughout Las Vegas and Henderson. Each treatment plan is customized to match a patient's goals and body type, with a focus on safety, precision, and comfort.

The practice offers a full range of procedures in breast, body, and facial surgery, helping patients achieve results that enhance their confidence and natural appearance.

Media Contact:

RealDrSeattle

Contact:- 206-787-0784

SOURCE: Realdrseattle

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/who-does-the-best-breast-augmentation-in-las-vegas-1092384