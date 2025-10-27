Forte Group Holdings: Forte Group Announces Amended Terms to Previously Announced Warrant Amendment

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA / ACCESS Newswire / October 27, 2025 / Forte Group Holdings Inc. (CSE:FGH)(OTC:FGHFF)(FSE:7BC0, WKN:A40L1Z) ("Forte Group" or the "Company"), a next-generation beverage and nutraceutical company focused on longevity and human performance, announces that further to its news release dated October 10, 2025 (the "Initial Disclosure"), which outlined its intention to amend the price and term of an aggregate of 1,152,937 common share purchase warrants (the "Repriced Warrants") aimed at strengthening its financial position, the Company advises that it will amend the exercise price of the Repriced Warrants to $0.30 per share, effective October 24, 2025, in accordance with Policy 6.7(6)(b) of the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE").

All other terms and conditions of the Repriced Warrants, including, but not limited to, the requirement that the amendments be subject to the unanimous consent of the registered holders of the outstanding Repriced Warrants, together with the expiry date, acceleration provisions, and all other elements disclosed in the Initial Disclosure, remain unchanged.

About Forte Group Holdings Inc.

Forte Group Holdings Inc. (CSE:FGH) (OTC:FGHFF) (FSE:7BC0, WKN:A40L1Z) is a next-generation beverage and nutraceutical company focused on longevity and human performance. Through its TRACE brand and private-label partnerships, Forte Group develops and manufactures a portfolio of alkaline and mineral-enriched beverages and nutraceutical supplements. Headquartered in British Columbia, Canada, the Company owns a pristine natural alkaline spring water aquifer and operates a 40,000-square-foot, Health Canada and HACCP-certified manufacturing facility near Osoyoos, British Columbia. Forte Group delivers wellness-driven products through traditional retail and e-commerce channels, providing consumers with innovative solutions to support long-term vitality and well-being.

On behalf of the Board of Directors:



Marcello Leone, Chief Executive Officer and Director

info@fortegroup.co

604-569-1414

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the amendment to the exercise price of the Repriced Warrants, the requirement that such amendments be subject to the unanimous consent of the registered holders, the Company's compliance with the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange, and the anticipated benefits of the warrant amendments to the Company's capital structure and financial position. Forward-looking statements may also include statements regarding the Company's business strategies, growth initiatives, and future plans. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions and are subject to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. These risks include, but are not limited to, market conditions, the ability to obtain required approvals, regulatory developments, the availability of capital, reliance on key personnel, and the risk factors described in the Company's filings on SEDAR+. Forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise them except as required by applicable law. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

