Amsterdam, Netherlands--(Newsfile Corp. - October 27, 2025) - ABCrescent Coöperatief U.A. ("ABCapital" or the "Acquiror") announces that, on October 27, 2025, ABCapital disposed of control and direction over an aggregate of 8,223,684 common shares ("Common Shares") in the capital of Pulsar Helium Inc. (the "Issuer") at an approximate price of 0.38 pence (or Cdn$0.71) per Common Share for aggregate proceeds of approximately £3,125,000 pursuant to certain market sales over the facilities of the AIM Market on the London Stock Exchange (the "Disposition"). ABCapital, on behalf of fully managed accounts, intends to use a portion of the proceeds received from the Disposition to exercise 15,500,000 Warrants of the Issuer (the "Warrant Exercise") over which it has control and direction over. Each Warrant is exercisable for one additional Common Share at an exercise price of $0.36 per Common Share.

The Disposition by ABCapital was managed solely by the Issuer's UK Corporate Broker OAK Securities and for UK investors, executed through OAK Stockbrokers (a newly established trading name of GHC Capital Markets Limited) based at Green Park House, 15 Stratton Street, London, W1J 8LQ (www.oak-stockbrokers.com). ABCapital is pleased to report that the Disposition received strong institutional support amongst investors in UK and Europe.

Prior to the Disposition, ABCapital exercised control and direction over, directly or indirectly, 15,500,000 Common Shares, representing approximately 10.24% of the Issuer's outstanding Common Shares, and 15,500,000 Warrants. Assuming the exercise in full of the aforementioned Warrants, ABCapital would exercise control or direction over, directly or indirectly, 31,000,000 Common Shares, representing approximately 18.58% of the Issuer's outstanding Common Shares on a partially diluted basis.

Immediately following the completion of the Disposition, ABCapital exercises control or direction over, directly or indirectly, 7,276,316 Common Shares, representing approximately 4.81% of the Issuer's outstanding Common Shares, and 15,500,000 Warrants. Assuming the exercise in full of the aforementioned Warrants, ABCapital would exercise control or direction over, directly or indirectly, 22,776,316 Common Shares, representing approximately 13.65% of the Issuer's outstanding Common Shares on a partially diluted basis.

ABCapital exercises control and direction over the aforementioned Common Shares and Warrants on behalf of fully managed accounts for investment purposes only. Depending on market conditions and other factors, ABCapital may in the future take such actions in respect of its Issuer securityholdings as it deems appropriate.

A copy of the early warning reports in respect of ABCapital in relation to the foregoing will be available under the Issuer's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca, and may also be obtained by contacting ABCrescent Coöperatief U.A., Prinsengracht 769A, 1017 JZ Amsterdam, The Netherlands.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/272134

SOURCE: ABCrescent Cooperatief U.A.