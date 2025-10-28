IBC Advanced Alloys Corp.: IBC Advanced Alloys Reports Financial Results for the Quarter and Year Ended June 2025

Highlights

(Unless otherwise noted, all financial amounts in this news release are expressed in U.S. dollars. IBC is reporting the performance of "continuing operations" at its Copper Alloy division, "discontinued operations" at its Massachusetts facility, and a combination of continuing and discontinued operations.1

IBC recently started producing shaped cast alloy parts, which broadens its manufacturing capabilities beyond forged alloy components. It also launched commercial production of aluminum-scandium alloy (containing 0.2% scandium), used across defense and commercial sectors.

Sales of $17.8 million for the year ended June 30, 2025 declined by 30.8% year-over-year (Y/Y) due to weaker market demand for copper products driven by widespread global market uncertainty related to U.S. tariff and trade policies over the past nine months. Additionally, 44% of the relative decline, or approximately $7.8 million, was driven by two large, non-recurring orders in the comparative period of fiscal year 2024.

Copper Alloys division's gross profit for the year decreased by 43.7%, and gross margin was down by 4%.

On a consolidated basis, operating income and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization ("Adjusted EBITDA") for the year were negative. A net loss of $3.4 million was recorded.

FRANKLIN, INDIANA / ACCESS Newswire / October 27, 2025 / IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. ("IBC" or the "Company") (TSXV:IB)(OTCQB:IAALF) announces its financial results for the quarter and year ended June 30, 2025.

Sales at IBC's continuing operations 1 (its Copper Alloys Division) dropped by 30.8% in the year ended June 30, 2025 over the comparable prior-year period. The Engineered Materials division, where operations ceased and all contracts were completed before June 30, 2024, recorded no sales for the year.

Gross profit in the Copper Alloys division dropped by 43.7% Y/Y, and gross margin declined by 4%, mainly due to higher labor and overhead costs as a percentage of revenue compared to the prior year.

On a consolidated basis, operating income and Adjusted EBITDA for the year declined, mainly due to lower sales in the Copper Alloy division and ongoing EM division closure costs after its operations ceased in 2024.

The consolidated loss for the year of $3.4 million was mainly caused by (1) ongoing closing expenses at the EM division, (2) higher-than-normal corporate SG&A costs due to the EM division shutdown, (3) reduced sales at the Copper Division, and (4) interest expenses.

Selected Results

Unless otherwise noted, all financial amounts are calculated following IFRS. 1

SELECTED RESULTS: ($000s) Quarter Ended

6-30-2025 Quarter Ended

6-30-2024 Year Ended

6-30-2025 Year Ended

6-30-2024 CONTINUING OPERATIONS Revenue $ 4,787 $ 7,050 $ 17,763 $ 25,664 Operating income $ 250 $ 493 $ (485 ) $ 2,118 Income $ 96 $ 18 $ (2,216 ) $ 56 Adjusted EBITDA 1 $ 732 $ 831 $ 603 $ 3,106 Gross Profit $ 1,164 $ 2,066 $ 3,509 $ 6,234 Gross Margin 24 % 29 % 20 % 24 % DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS Revenue - $ 4,067 - $ 12,411 Operating income (loss) 1 $ (152 ) $ 1,864 $ (1,030 ) $ 3,482 Income (loss) $ (177 ) $ 541 $ (1,197 ) $ 1,642 Adjusted EBITDA 1 $ (147 ) $ 2,097 $ (1,003 ) $ 4,329 CONSOLIDATED OPERATIONS Revenue $ 4,787 $ 11,117 $ 17,763 $ 38,075 Operating income (loss) $ 98 $ 2,357 $ (1,515 ) $ 5,600 Income (loss) $ (81 ) $ 559 $ (3,413 ) $ 1,698 Adjusted EBITDA 1 $ 585 $ 2,928 $ (400 ) $ 7,435

Production Launch of Shaped Cast Components

In addition to its current production of forged, machined, and extruded copper alloy parts for customers in defense and commercial markets, IBC recently gained the ability to produce shaped castings of copper alloy components. IBC can now cast individual parts such as elbows, flanges, and other components weighing up to 500 lbs. each using air-set sand molds.

Commercial Production of Aluminum-Scandium Alloy

IBC recently completed its first-ever commercial-scale production of aluminum-scandium (Al-Sc) alloy, which is used in a wide range of military and commercial applications. Using Al-Sc master alloy, containing about 2% scandium by weight, IBC can now produce 0.2% Al-Sc alloy that meets commercial specifications.

"While nearly the entire copper alloy industry has faced macro headwinds so far in 2025 due to market disruptions related to U.S. trade and tariff policies, we are beginning to see sales growth return to more normal levels as some of this global market uncertainty starts to dissipate," said Mark A. Smith, Chairman and CEO of IBC.

"I am also very pleased with IBC's successful launch of both shaped cast component manufacturing and commercial production of aluminum-scandium alloy," Mr. Smith added. "Both of these new capabilities potentially open up a variety of new markets for us going forward."

Full results are available in the Company's financial statements and management's discussion and analysis (" MD&A "), which can be accessed at sedarplus.ca and on the Company's website at https://ibcadvancedalloys.com/investors-center/ .

For more information on IBC and its innovative alloy products, go here .

