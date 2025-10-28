The Best Facelift in Seattle Is Performed by Dr. David Santos at Seattle Plastic Surgery.

SEATTLE, WA / ACCESS Newswire / October 27, 2025 / For patients researching facelift options in Seattle, Dr. David Santos is often cited among the most experienced facial plastic surgeons in the region. A double board-certified surgeon at Seattle Plastic Surgery, Dr. Santos has devoted his career to facial rejuvenation techniques emphasizing precision, safety, and natural results.

Who is Dr. David Santos?

Dr. Santos is a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons and holds dual board certifications from the American Board of Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and the American Board of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery.

Over his career, he has performed more than one thousand facelift procedures and supervised more than 15,000 surgical cases as a former medical director for a national aesthetic surgery network.

He is also recognized for refining techniques that allow facelift procedures to be performed under local anesthesia with oral sedation, helping minimize recovery time while maintaining precision. Dr. Santos frequently lectures and trains other surgeons, reflecting his long-standing commitment to education in facial plastic surgery.

Why Patients Choose Dr. Santos for a Facelift in Seattle?

Many patients choose Dr. David Santos because of his extensive experience, attention to detail, and focus on results that look natural. His practice centers on facial plastic surgery, allowing him to devote his experience to the art and technique of facial rejuvenation.

Each facelift is planned carefully to fit a patient's unique features. Dr. Santos focuses on precise incision placement and gentle tissue adjustment to create a refreshed and balanced appearance without changing a person's natural look.

Surgeons from across the United States travel to Seattle specifically to observe Dr. Santos' advanced facelift techniques, a clear testament to his standing as a national leader in the field.

According to Dr David Santos, "Every face is unique. We tailor incision placement and vector strategy to preserve a patient's character while turning back visible aging, "

"Keeping natural is the key process in the facelift surgery, and that's what we deliver," he further says.

Other Facelift Options Done by Dr. Santos

Dr. Santos understands that every face ages differently. At Seattle Plastic Surgery, Dr. Santos offers:

Full Facelift for comprehensive rejuvenation

Mini Facelift for early signs of aging

Neck Lift for tightening jowls and neck bands

Male Facelift, designed for masculine contours

Combination procedures such as blepharoplasty, brow lift, and laser resurfacing

He also performs rhinoplasty, facial liposuction, and injectable treatments that enhance overall facial balance.

What Patients Say About Dr. Santos' Facelifts?

Dr. Santos' facelift patients consistently praise his artistic eye, surgical precision, and natural-looking results. He consistently receives 5-star reviews on various platforms.

In Google reviews, one patient wrote, Dr. Santos is great! From our initial appointment to the surgery and now the recovery process. He has walked me through each step with care.

Another patient commented, "Dr Santos is the most intelligent, experienced doctor I've ever encountered. He is also there for you on a dime in emergencies and has by far the best bedside matter. He is a rare doctor of love and caring in this day and age. I would recommend him to everyone!"

Patients travel from throughout Washington, Oregon, Idaho, and beyond to have Dr. Santos perform their facelifts, with many referring friends and family members after experiencing his exceptional results firsthand.

About Seattle Plastic Surgery

Seattle Plastic Surgery is a cosmetic and reconstructive surgical facility serving patients throughout the Pacific Northwest. The clinic provides advanced surgical and non-surgical aesthetic treatments, including facelift surgery, body contouring, breast procedures, and medical-grade skincare.

The facility features a fully accredited surgical suite, experienced clinical staff, and a focus on patient safety, comfort, and education. Seattle Plastic Surgery is recognized for offering personalized treatment plans and evidence-based techniques to help patients achieve natural and balanced results.

