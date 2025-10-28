Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - October 27, 2025) - Canamera Energy Metals Corp. (CSE: EMET) (OTCQB: EMETF) (the "Company") wishes to announce that, further to its press release dated October 20, the Company has increased the size of its previously announced non-brokered private placement offering from 2,222,223 units of the Company ("Units") to 4,444,445 Units, at a price of C$0.45 per Unit (the "Offering Price"), for aggregate proceeds of up to C$2,000,000 (the "Amended LIFE Offering"). Each Unit will be comprised of one common share (a "Common Share") and one-half of one Common Share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"), with each Warrant entitling the holder to purchase one Common Share (each, a "Warrant Share") at a price of C$0.56 for 36 months.

The Units are to be offered to purchasers pursuant to the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption (the "LIFE Exemption") under Part 5A of National Instrument 45-106 - Prospectus Exemptions, as amended by the Canadian Securities Administrator's Coordinated Blanket Order 45-935 - Exemptions from Certain Conditions of the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption. Accordingly, the Units will not be subject to a hold period in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws.

There is an amended and restated offering document (the "Offering Document") dated October 27, 2025, related to the LIFE Offering that can be accessed under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca, or via its website at www.canamerametals.com. Prospective investors of the Units should read the Offering Document before making an investment decision.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the LIFE Offering for working capital and general corporate purposes, as more specifically described in the Offering Document. The LIFE Offering is scheduled to close on or about October 31, 2025, or such other date that is within 45 days (the "Closing Date"). The LIFE Offering remains subject to certain conditions customary for transactions of this nature, including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary approvals, including the approval of the CSE.

The securities to be offered pursuant to the Amended LIFE Offering, and sale of the concurrent non-brokered private placement (the "Concurrent Offering) (as defined herein), have not been, and will not be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any U.S. state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, United States persons absent registration or any applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable U.S. state securities laws. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities in the United States, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

Amendment to Concurrent Non-Brokered Private Placement

The Company also wishes to announce that further to its press release dated October 15, 2025, the Company has decreased the size of its previously announced Concurrent Offering from 4,444,445 (non-flow-through) units (the "NFT Units") to 3,333,334 NFT Units at a price of $0.45 per NFT Units, with each NFT Unit consisting of one non-flow-through common share (each, a "NFT Share") and one-half of one warrant (the "NFT Warrant"), with each whole NFT Warrant exercisable at $0.56 to acquire one NFT Share for 36 months for aggregate proceeds of up to C$1,500,000.

Commencement of Trading on OTCQB

The Company is also pleased to announce that its common shares have commenced trading on the OTCQB market under the ticker symbol EMETF as of Oct. 24, 2025. The Company will continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol EMET.

Brad Brodeur, Canamera's Chief Executive Officer, stated, "Uplisting to the OTCQB Venture Market represents another milestone for our company and reflects our commitment to transparency, growth and delivering long-term value to our shareholders. This achievement enhances our visibility with investors in the U.S. markets and supports our growth plans as we move through 2025 and beyond."

The OTCQB Venture Market is designed for developing and entrepreneurial companies in the United States and abroad. To be eligible, companies must be current in their reporting, undergo an annual verification and management certification process, and meet a minimum bid price test, among other requirements. Being listed on the OTCQB will provide current and prospective investors with enhanced visibility and access to real-time Level 2 quotes.

About Canamera Metals Corp.

Canamera is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition and development of mineral resource projects, including the Mantle project in British Columbia, as well as high-quality REE (rare-earth elements) and critical metal assets in the Americas. The Company targets underexplored regions with district-scale potential, leveraging geochemical, geophysical and geological data to identify first-mover opportunities.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "intend", "estimate", "plans", "strategy", "opportunity", "positions" and similar expressions, or are those which, by their nature, refer to future events. All statements that are not statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the ability of the Company to complete the Amended LIFE Offering and Concurrent Offering as contemplated, the receipt of CSE approval in respect of the Amended LIFE Offering and Concurrent Offering, and the Company's intended use of proceeds therefrom, as well as the Company's ability to advance its projects or to acquire new mineral properties.

Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including: the Company's inability to complete the Amended LIFE Offering and Concurrent Offering as contemplated or at all; the use of proceeds therefrom being different than what is currently intended; the Company's inability to identify suitable staking targets; completion of satisfactory due diligence on potential projects; successful negotiation of acquisition terms; availability of financing; changes in commodity prices and market conditions for rare earth elements; regulatory or permitting delays; geopolitical developments affecting rare earth supply chains; and competition for rare earth properties in the United States. Additional risk factors can be found in the Company's public disclosure documents available at www.sedarplus.ca.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise such statements, except as required by law.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR

FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. WIRE SERVICES

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/272173

SOURCE: Canamera Energy Metals Corp.