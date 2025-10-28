Sir Gary Kong: The Black Fairy Godmother Simone Gordon to Honor Sean Paul, Sir Gary Sze Kong and Larry Namer and more at the Annual Purple Diamond Awards Gala

Purple Diamond Awards Gala Names OX_Agency and Xtrends.io as Official Media Sponsors, amplifying a Global Message of Hope and Resilience

BLOOMFIELD, NJ / ACCESS Newswire / October 27, 2025 / The Black Fairy Godmother Foundation, founded by philanthropist Simone Gordon, proudly presents the 10th Annual Purple Diamond Awards Gala on Saturday, November 8, 2025, at Brookside Banquet, 41 Broughton Ave, Bloomfield, NJ. Powered by OX_Agency and Xtrends. This year's gala celebrates visionary leaders, entertainers, and community advocates making a transformative impact through social justice, empowerment, and philanthropy.

Hosts: SiriusXM Radio personality Jazmyn Summers, host of "Jaz in the Morning " on Grown Folks Jams, and Kathleen Smith, Founder of Morphmoms. Purple Carpet Host: Celebrity Stylist Diva Madonna Williams

2025 Honorees include:

Sean Paul, (Grammy-Winning Recording Artist), Wendi McLendon-Covey (Actress/Activist), Stephanie March (Actress/Activist SVU), Larry Namer (Founder of E! Channel), Sir Gary Sze Kong(Philanthropist), Debra Antney (Music Mogul), Michael L. Browder Sr. (Community Development & Stem Innovator), Joi's Angels (Human Rights Organization), Caribbean Project (LGBTQ+ Activist Organization), Persia Oliver (Community Organizer), Sandy Broadus (Attorney/Human Rights Activist) KreditVerse and Kredit Koncepts (Immersive Education Solutions)and a Posthumous honor to the late Fashion Icon Shavi Lewis.

Special Performances: Tiffany Evans and NBC "The Voice" Chris Weaver (CJW/Nedra Belle)

Some of our confirmed VIP guests includes Sedeck Jean, singer songwriter (Wyclef Jean brother), Shawn McClain (President of NAACP), Tim Ralph, Marketing expert (Sheryl Lee Ralph's brother, Abbott Elementary) KreditVerse (Premier Sponsor and Scholarship Donor), Jenni Mundell (Mayor of Bloomfield) Mama Jones (From Rag To Riches) James CB Gray (Vice President Strong Enough Achievers) Lady G (dancehall veteran and pioneer) Pilar Scratch (Celebrity Stylist) Joy Malone (Getty Images) Frank McClain (Planned Parenthood) Jiton Greene (Celebrity Actress) Lynn Hobson (Celebrity Publicist) Tennison Scott and Nikkie Bubb and Pilar Scratch (Celebrity Stylist)

Premier Sponsors:

KreditVerse, Dwelling Place Holdings, Inc, OX_Agency, XTrends, Authentic Visibility Agency, Robert Wood Johnson Barnabas Health, Wasa Water, Plasma, GlamsenseDiva, Billie Mitchell PR, Melody Shari of Seventh Avenue Beauty, Montclair Flowers and Gifts, and The 1Wine. Special thanks to Quality Security Services who will be providing the gala with all the security needs.

About Simone Gordon & The Black Fairy Godmother Foundation:

The Black Fairy Godmother Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit founded by Simone Gordon, dedicated to providing emergency aid, housing, food assistance, and educational resources for families in crisis. Through compassion, advocacy, and community partnerships, the foundation continues to change lives nationwide.

For tickets, sponsorships, or media inquiries, visit http://www.purplediamondawards.org or contact Yvonne Forbes at 516-469-0587

SOURCE: Sir Gary Kong

