New product capability enables Market Infrastructure Institutions to demonstrate real-time compliance with SEBI's capacity planning and performance monitoring mandate.

ITRS, the global leader in real-time monitoring and observability for mission-critical, highly regulated environments, today launched its Real-Time Capacity Planning Solution. The new product capability is designed to help Indian Market Infrastructure Institutions (MIIs) comply with the Securities and Exchange Board of India's (SEBI) revised capacity and performance monitoring guidelines.

The solution directly addresses SEBI requirements that became enforceable in December 2024, which mandate that MIIs including Exchanges, Clearing Corporations, and Depositories must:

Maintain 1.5× projected peak capacity

Monitor 10-second sustained load performance

Report real-time system performance data to regulators.

Purpose-Built for SEBI Compliance

Built on Geneos 7 and powered by ITRS Analytics, the new Capacity Planning Solution provides MIIs with specialized capabilities including:

Sub-second monitoring and observability

Automated capacity forecasting and modeling

SEBI-aligned reporting templates

Proactive risk alerting

Regulator-ready documentation

"SEBI has made resilience measurable and enforceable," said Ryan Terpstra, CEO of ITRS. "Our new solution helps financial institutions meet that standard with sub-second observability, predictive analytics, and regulator-grade reporting."

"We partner closely with India's leading stock exchanges, clearing corporations, depositories and other market infrastructure institutions to meet new challenges around real-time observability and capacity planning as they scale," added Rohan Vartak, APAC Relationship Manager at ITRS. "Our clients are achieving the 100% uptime and regulatory compliance they need while managing unprecedented growth in India's capital markets."

The ITRS Real-Time Capacity Planning Solution is now available to all SEBI-regulated entities.

About ITRS

ITRS is the global leader in real-time monitoring and observability for mission-critical, highly regulated environments. Trusted by 90% of Tier 1 capital markets firms and thousands of enterprises worldwide, we deliver deep, actionable insights that keep complex, hybrid IT ecosystems resilient, compliant, and always-on Our solutions span on-prem, cloud, and containerized environments-empowering IT teams to prevent outages, accelerate root cause analysis, and optimize performance where it matters most. Whether powering low-latency trading platforms, safeguarding digital banking, or ensuring uptime for critical web services, ITRS helps the world's most demanding organizations stay one step ahead. For more information go to www.itrsgroup.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251027066192/en/

Contacts:

itrs@aspectusgroup.com