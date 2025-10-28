Julius Baer Group Ltd. / Key word(s): Expansion

Julius Baer to set up new branch in Portugal



Julius Baer takes next step to expand its presence in Europe by opening a branch in Lisbon, Portugal. Zurich, 28 October 2025 - Julius Baer has received the necessary regulatory approvals to open a dedicated presence of Bank Julius Baer Europe Ltd. (Julius Baer Europe) in Lisbon, Portugal, in the fourth quarter of 2025. Located at Avenida da Liberdade 196, the Lisbon office will increase client proximity by servicing ultra-high and high-net-worth clients in Portugal with an established and locally-based team. Julius Baer Europe has already successfully established presences in Dublin, Madrid, Barcelona, and, most recently, Milan. In 2019, a senior team joined Julius Baer to develop and grow market Portugal out of Madrid. Under the leadership of José Maria Cazal-Ribeiro, Group Head, the team has delivered consistent business growth over the following years. With the opening of the new branch, the existing team will relocate to the new premises in Lisbon at the beginning of January 2026. The current leadership team will remain in place, ensuring continuity. Carlos Recoder, Co-Head Region Western Markets & Switzerland, commented: "We are excited to set up an own local presence in Lisbon and continue to rely on our strong leadership team for market Portugal. With this move, we are showcasing our ongoing commitment towards this promising growth market. By further increasing our network, we are also strengthening our position as a leading wealth manager in Europe. I very much look forward to continuing to build on the success of the team." Contacts

Julius Baer is the leading Swiss wealth management group and a premium brand in this global sector, with a focus on servicing and advising sophisticated private clients. At the end of June 2025, assets under management amounted to CHF 483 billion. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd., the renowned Swiss private bank with origins dating back to 1890, is the principal operating company of Julius Baer Group Ltd., whose shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ticker symbol: BAER) and are included in the Swiss Leader Index (SLI), comprising the 30 largest and most liquid Swiss stocks. Julius Baer is present in around 25 countries and 60 locations. Headquartered in Zurich, we have offices in key locations including Bangkok, Dubai, Dublin, Frankfurt, Geneva, Hong Kong, London, Luxembourg, Madrid, Mexico City, Milan, Monaco, Mumbai, Santiago de Chile, Shanghai, Singapore, Tel Aviv, and Tokyo. Our client-centric approach, our objective advice based on the Julius Baer open product platform, our solid financial base and our entrepreneurial management culture make us the international reference in wealth management. For more information, visit our website at www.juliusbaer.com .



