WKN: A3DA7C | ISIN: CA8428133059
Frankfurt
27.10.25 | 13:37
0,058 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Southern Energy Corp.: Southern Energy Announces Result Of Annual Meeting And Board Changes

CALGARY, AB / ACCESS Newswire / October 28, 2025 / Southern Energy Corp. ("Southern" or the "Company") (TSXV:SOU)(AIM:SOUC) is pleased to announce that, at its meeting (the "Annual Meeting") of shareholders of the Company (the "Shareholders") held yesterday, Shareholders approved the re-election of Bruce Beynon, Ian Atkinson, R. Steven Smith and John Joseph Nally to the Board of Directors (the "Board") of the Company.

Former directors Tamara MacDonald and C. Neil Smith did not stand for re-election and have accordingly retired from the Board. The Company's Board and management team would like to sincerely thank Ms. MacDonald and Mr. Smith for their leadership, valuable contributions and dedicated service to Southern over their respective tenures.

Mr. Atkinson, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, stated:

"On behalf of the Company, I'd like to thank Ms. MacDonald and Mr. Smith for their significant contributions since Southern's recapitalization transaction in 2018. We wish them both every success in their future endeavours."

All other items of business put forward to Shareholders at the Annual Meeting were approved. For further details, please review the management information circular of Southern dated September 12, 2025, available under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

For further information about Southern, please visit our website at www.southernenergycorp.com or contact:

Southern Energy Corp.

Ian Atkinson (President and CEO)

Calvin Yau (CFO)

+1 587 287 5401

+1 587 287 5402

Strand Hanson Limited - Nominated & Financial Adviser

James Bellman / Rob Patrick / Edward Foulkes

+44 (0) 20 7409 3494

Tennyson Securities - Broker

Peter Krens / Jason Woollard

+44 (0) 20 7186 9033

About Southern Energy Corp.

Southern Energy Corp. is a natural gas exploration and production company characterized by a stable, low-decline production base, a significant low-risk drilling inventory and strategic access to premium commodity pricing in North America. Southern has a primary focus on acquiring and developing conventional natural gas and light oil resources in the southeast Gulf States of Mississippi, Louisiana, and East Texas. Our management team has a long and successful history working together and have created significant shareholder value through accretive acquisitions, optimization of existing oil and natural gas fields and the utilization of re- development strategies utilizing horizontal drilling and multi-staged fracture completion techniques.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Southern Energy Corp.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/oil-gas-and-energy/southern-energy-announces-result-of-annual-meeting-and-board-changes-1092323

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
