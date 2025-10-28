As users start moving away from searching for information via Google Search and instead start using AI platforms like ChatGPT, a leading South African digital marketing agency now helps businesses get mentioned recommended by AI

CAPE TOWN, ZA / ACCESS Newswire / October 28, 2025 / Woww, a leading South African digital marketing agency that helps businesses start, grow, and thrive online is now working with brands to help them stand out in AI platforms and LLMs like ChatGPT.

Generative Engine Optimization

Woww's AI Marketing services for ChatGPT

With a track record of award-winning WordPress websites and results-driven digital marketing, Woww is now pioneering the next frontier of online visibility - helping brands show up in AI Answers across platforms like ChatGPT, Google AI Overviews, Perplexity, and more.

As users shift from Googling to asking AI for information, the way businesses get discovered is changing fast.

According to a key study by SEO Tool SEMRush, AI Search is set to overtake Google searches by as early as 2028, and with a x4 conversion rate over typical organic search, traffic from AI is emerging as an entirely new but extremely valuable marketing channel.

Woww's AI Visibility and Generative Engine Optimization (GEO) services are designed to keep brands ahead of that change by making sure their products and services are recommended by AI to users.

These strategies combine SEO, digital PR, content optimization, and advanced entity-based data structures to ensure businesses are recognised and cited by AI systems as trusted sources.

Woww has partnered with top brands across industries - from local e-commerce giants like Takealot to professional services like MediPet and OCFO - helping them improve their visibility across Google, social media, and now AI search.

As one of the most highly rated digital marketing agencies in South Africa, Woww offers a full-service team of strategists, designers, developers, and paid marketers, Woww delivers high-impact websites, paid advertising campaigns, and ongoing SEO retainers that work together to drive sustainable growth.

The agency's leadership in AI Visibility reflects its mission to "tame the wild wild web" and set the golden standard for leading digital agencies in Africa and attract international clients looking for expert outsourced digital marketing services.

"We want to help businesses ensure they maintain relevancy in an AI first world. With so many users switching to AI search over traditional search, we see huge opportunity for businesses to leverage AI for increased brand awareness, sales and lead generation". - Felix Norton, founder & CEO at Woww.

Woww offers a comprehensive AI Visibility Audit for and AI marketing services for growing SME's and brands that want to understand how visible they are in AI search today - and more importantly what steps they can take to improve their presence in AI platforms like ChatGPT.

This new marketing channel outlines opportunities for increased exposure, improved brand authority, and a future-proof strategy that ensures businesses shows up where customers are now searching - inside AI platforms.

