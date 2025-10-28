GoldenPeaks Capital (GPC), one of Europe's fastest-growing independent producers of renewable energy, has successfully closed a senior loan facility of EUR 114m to finance the construction of two solar photovoltaic (PV) portfolios in Poland. The financing was provided by PKO Bank Polski and Alior Bank. Capcora acted as the exclusive financial advisor to GPC on the transaction.

This transaction marks GoldenPeaks Capital's thirteenth solar portfolio construction financing in Poland and underscores the company's commitment to expanding its renewable energy footprint in Central and Eastern Europe reinforcing its position as a leading IPP of renewable energy in the region.

The solar assets are grouped into two separate portfolios. All projects will benefit from a long-term corporate Power Purchase Agreement (PPA). The project financing includes funding for the direct current (DC) upscaling capacity of the portfolio assets, with the additional funding contingent upon finalizing the permitting process.

The transaction includes a new banking partner, Alior Bank, while PKO Bank Polski, a returning lender, continues its strong support of GoldenPeaks Capital. Addleshaw Goddard acted as legal advisor to the senior lenders, while Greenberg Traurig and Clyde Co served as GoldenPeaks Capital's adviser for this landmark financing.

Anna Trochim, Head of Structured Finance at Alior Bank stated: "As a new banking partner for GoldenPeaks Capital, we are committed to providing innovative financial solutions and supporting their growth ambitions with tailored banking services. We are happy to be part of this transaction."

Adam Kosmala, Head of Structured Finance Bureau at PKO Bank Polski said: "We are proud to continue our cooperation with GoldenPeaks Capital through a substantial financing share in this club deal. Beyond this, the transaction will enable a vast amount of new clean energy capacity and contribute to Poland's renewable energy transition."

"GoldenPeaks continues to be the leading IPP of renewable energy in Poland, which remains our core market. This transaction demonstrates our continued strong cooperation with local leading banks and strong international institutions on this journey," said Daniel Tain, President and Founder at GoldenPeaks Capital.

"This financing marks the third successful transaction between GoldenPeaks Capital and Capcora and represents a large-scale, complex financing involving multiple smaller projects under a single structure. This deal showcases our continued partnership with GoldenPeaks Capital and highlights the value of local bank club financing structures," said Alexander Enrique Kuhn, Managing Partner at Capcora.

About PKO Bank Polski

As a publicly listed company on the Warsaw Stock Exchange, PKO Bank Polski enjoys international recognition and ranks among the largest financial institutions in Europe. Renowned for its commitment to innovation and digital transformation, the bank continuously embraces cutting-edge technologies to enhance its services and deliver exceptional value to its clients worldwide.

www.pkobp.pl

About Alior Bank

Alior Bank combines traditional banking services with innovative digital solutions to offer both retail and corporate clients modern and user-friendly financial products. The company follows a clear innovation strategy and relies on advanced IT infrastructures to provide its customers with efficient and forward-looking services.

www.aliorbank.pl

About Capcora

Capcora is an independent financial advisory firm specializing in structuring and arranging project and corporate financings in the renewable energy and infrastructure sectors. The company supports investors and developers across Europe in executing complex transactions, providing tailored financial solutions to accelerate the clean energy transition.

www.capcora.com

About GoldenPeaks Capital

GoldenPeaks Capital, is a company specializing in the construction and operation of solar systems and one of the largest photovoltaic system owners in Poland and Hungary, with over 15 years of experience in structuring energy projects worldwide. In addition, GPC is a pioneer in the introduction of new technologies in Eastern Europe with various BESS PV pilot projects in Poland and Hungary. GoldenPeaks Capital will further increase the pace of shaping the industry of renewable energies in Eastern Europe by applying the seamless integration of all sectors of GPC, such as project development engineering, financing structuring, supply chain management, construction commissioning, asset operations, and commercial energy sales among others, ensuring an invaluable alignment of methodologies, ethics and goals. GoldenPeaks Capital has been awarded for its green commitment, receiving the highest sustainability quality score (SQS1) from Moody's for their green bond framework.

www.goldenpeakscapital.com

Disclaimer Golden Peaks Capital:

This press release was produced by and the opinions expressed are those of GoldenPeaks Capital as of the date of writing and are subject to change. It has been prepared solely for information purposes. Any reference to past performance is not necessarily a guide to the future. To the extent there are any forward-looking statements, these statements are based on the company's current expectations and projections regarding its business, operations and other factors relating thereto. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors. The information and analysis contained in this publication have been compiled or arrived at from sources believed to be reliable, but GoldenPeaks Capital does not make any representation as to their accuracy or completeness and does not accept liability for any loss arising from the use hereof.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251028821114/en/

Contacts:

Media queries

GoldenPeaks Capital

Siro Barino

E-Mail: media@goldenpeakscapital.com