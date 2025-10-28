Protiviti: AI Boosts Productivity by the Equivalent of One Workday Per Week, New Report Finds

Yet 68 per cent of employees have received no AI training in the past 12 months, says new LSE-Protiviti research

LONDON, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Employees who use artificial intelligence (AI) are saving the equivalent of a full working day every week, according to new research from the London School of Economics' Inclusion Initiative (TII), in collaboration with global consulting firm Protiviti.

The report, Bridging the Generational AI Gap: Unlocking Productivity for All Generations, which surveyed nearly 3,000 workers and 240 executives globally, reveals that professionals using AI save an average of 7.5 hours per week - worth around $18,000 (approximately £14,000) per employee per year1 in productivity gains or the equivalent of one workday.

However, despite this significant potential, most employees (68%) have received no AI training in the past 12 months, leaving substantial efficiency gains unrealized.

Dr Grace Lordan, Founding Director of The Inclusion Initiative at LSE, who led the research, said: "For business leaders, the priority is clear: closing the AI training gap is one of the fastest ways to unlock measurable returns. Equipping employees with the right skills doesn't just improve individual productivity - it drives sharper decision-making, accelerates innovation and creates stronger overall performance. In an environment where every efficiency counts, organisations that act now will set themselves apart from those still waiting on the sidelines."

AI skills training, not generation, determines AI success

Contrary to popular belief, AI adoption isn't limited to younger generations. The research makes clear that training-not generation-is the decisive factor:

93% of employees who receive AI training use AI in their roles , versus just 57% without training .

, versus just . Those with training are 2x more productive , saving 11 hours per week compared with 5 hours for the untrained.

, saving 11 hours per week compared with 5 hours for the untrained. A Gen X employee who has received AI skills training in the past 12 months is achieving greater productivity benefits from AI than a Gen Z employee who has not been trained.

Inclusive AI teams outperform

The study also found that when it comes to delivering AI initiatives, generationally diverse teams are more productive: 77% of employees in multigenerational AI project teams reported that their team was productive, compared with 66% of employees in AI teams with low generational diversity.

Dr Daniel Jolles, Research Officer in Behavioural Science at The Inclusion Initiative at LSE, who co-led the research, said:

"Our findings show the importance of recent and relevant training in helping employees engage with AI productively. For older generations in particular, training is key to AI adoption, ensuring their deep business experience helps shape how these technologies are applied. Equipping employees of all generations to use AI effectively and creating diverse AI teams helps remove age-based divides between employees, fosters collaboration, and drives stronger team outcomes."

Fran Maxwell, Global Leader of People & Change, Protiviti, said:

"AI isn't just another tool for the workplace - it's a catalyst for rethinking how they organise, lead and empower their people. The organisations that will benefit the most are those that embed AI into everyday workflows, redesign roles to focus on higher-value work, and give employees the confidence to experiment. This research shows that inclusive adoption across all generations doesn't just improve productivity - it prepares companies for the next wave of change."

Matt Duncan, Managing Director at Protiviti, said:

"Protiviti's 2025 Executive Perspectives on Top Risks Survey revealed that AI and talent-related risks, including the availability of labour and skills to leverage emerging technologies, are among the top 10 challenges for executives. This research highlights that productivity gains can be made by investing in AI skills training across generations. Creating multigenerational AI teams is more likely to drive increased employee commitment, achieve organisational gains and mitigate these risks."

