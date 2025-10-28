Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 28.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Automatisierung ist das neue Gold: Telescope Innovations erfindet Entdeckung von Medizin & Materialien neu!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QNEN | ISIN: GB00BMT9K014 | Ticker-Symbol: 769
Frankfurt
28.10.25 | 08:01
2,420 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
MOONPIG GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MOONPIG GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,4202,64008:15
PR Newswire
28.10.2025 08:06 Uhr
57 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Moonpig Group Plc - Notice of Results

Moonpig Group Plc - Notice of Results

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 28

28 October 2025

Moonpig Group plc (the "Group")

Notice of Half Year Results

Moonpig Group plc, the leading online greeting card and gifting platform in the UK and Netherlands, will announce its half year results for the six months ended 31 October 2025 on Tuesday 9 December 2025 at 7:00 am.

The half year results presentation will be available on the investor relations section of the Group's corporate website (www.moonpig.com/investors) shortly thereafter.

Nickyl Raithatha (CEO) and Andy MacKinnon (CFO) will host a Q&A briefing for analysts and investors via webcast at 8:30 am. Please note that the presentation will not be repeated during the Q&A briefing. Analysts wishing to register for the event should email investors@moonpig.com.

Investors wishing to join the Q&A should register via the following link: https://sparklive.lseg.com/MoonpigGroup/events/2edcd942-79f8-4b11-ba17-6b5895f61f1f

Enquiries:

Brunswick Group

+44 20 7404 5959, moonpig@brunswickgroup.com

Tim Danaher, Lana Serebryana

Moonpig Group

investors@moonpig.com, pressoffice@moonpig.com

Nickyl Raithatha, Chief Executive Officer

Andy MacKinnon, Chief Financial Officer

About Moonpig:

Moonpig Group plc (the "Group") is a leading online greeting cards and gifting platform, comprising the Moonpig, Red Letter Days and Buyagift brands in the UK and the Greetz brand in the Netherlands. The Group is the online market leader in cards in both of its markets and is also the UK market leader in gift experiences.

The Group's leading customer proposition includes an extensive range of cards, a curated range of gifts, personalisation features and next day delivery offering.

The Group offers its products through its proprietary technology platforms and apps, which utilise unique data science capabilities designed by the Group to optimise and personalise the customer experience and provide scalability. Learn more at https://www.moonpig.group/.


© 2025 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.