HTX Select Q3 Report: 38 Listings Shine, Leading the Next Market Cycle with a Proven Selection Strategy

PANAMA CITY, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In the third quarter of 2025, the cryptocurrency market experienced a phase of consolidation. Bitcoin retraced roughly 12% from its yearly peak, while Ethereum fell below key support levels, placing short-term pressure on major assets. Yet, amid this correction, investor interest began to revive, driven by emerging narratives across AI, DeFi, memecoins, and decentralized perpetual exchanges. Sectoral growth and renewed speculative interest became the defining features of the quarter.

HTX, a global leading exchange, recently released its Q3 report for HTX Select (formerly known as the "Crypto Gem Hunt"), revealing that 38 quality assets were listed during the quarter. Several of these tokens delivered multi-fold gains after listing, underscoring HTX Select's role as a key driver of wealth creation for platform users.

Quarter Highlights: ASTER and AVNT Lead the Performance Charts

HTX Select's official data showed that Q3 listings delivered robust results, across multiple sectors spanning memecoins, DeFi, AI, Layer 1 and Layer 2 infrastructure, and derivatives DEX. Standout performers such as ASTER, AVNT, and M recorded an exceptional price increase, significantly boosting trading activity and new user growth on the platform.

DeFi and Perp DEX projects emerged as the quarter's strongest sectors. ASTER , a next-generation decentralized perpetual futures and spot trading platform, captured wide attention among professional traders through its innovative "no-MEV, low-slippage" architecture. The platform's native token surged 525% post-listing, positioning itself as a leading name in the on-chain derivatives segment.

In the broader DeFi landscape, Avantis (AVNT) stood out with its algorithmic yield aggregation model, soaring more than 14x from its initial listing price and becoming the top performer on HTX in Q3. World Liberty Financial (WLFI) , focusing on decentralized asset management and yield-bearing debt markets, introduced a novel "liquidity bond pool" model. WLFI gained steady institutional traction throughout the quarter. Meanwhile, FUNToken (FUN) , rooted in Web3 entertainment, features gaming and decentralized payments with a gamified, AI-powered rewards system. FUN rose 166.7% within the last quarter, showcasing solid user engagement and stable growth.

The memecoin and AI sectors also regained momentum. MEMECORE (M) demonstrated the enduring viral power of memecoins, rising 435% following its listing thanks to strong branding and social resonance. Sahara AI (SAHARA) aims at decentralized AI compute sharing and model training to build a decentralized AI ecosystem. SAHARA climbed 135.2%, benefiting from the global resurgence of AI narratives.

Layer 1 infrastructure assets also maintained long-term potential. 0G is a high-performance modular blockchain featuring parallel execution and designed to support AI and DeFi workloads. The token rallied from 2.4 USDT to 6 USDT, a 150% gain after its debut on HTX.

Refined Strategy: Positioning for the Next Market Cycle

HTX continues to strengthen its reputation as the go-to platform for discovering new quality digital assets, staying true to its core philosophy of "Buy New Crypto Only on HTX." The exchange's listing strategy remains centered on early identification, early exposure, and early participation, enabling users to seize early-stage project opportunities.

Amid rising enthusiasm for Chinese-language memecoin projects, HTX secured the initial listing of the viral "Binance Life" token for spot trading and launched a dedicated Chinese market section, catalyzing a new wave of "Chinese narrative" momentum across the industry. Looking ahead to Q4, the platform expects to roll out TGE listings across several infrastructure projects such as MONAD, extending its leadership in early-stage listings. HTX remains committed to swiftly listing high-quality assets at the earliest opportunity, leveraging its professional selection mechanism to help users secure a first-mover advantage in the new market cycle.

From the Crypto Gem Hunt to today's HTX Select, the evolution represents more than a name change for HTX. The platform will continue to discover and curate promising crypto assets globally. As the market transitions into a new cycle, HTX remains committed to empowering users to capture the next wave of digital wealth creation.

