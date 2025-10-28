Anzeige
WKN: A0HF9Y | ISIN: GB00B0H2K534
Lang & Schwarz
28.10.25 | 09:03
0,053 Euro
-100,00 % -0,053
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
28.10.2025 08:33 Uhr
Petrofac Limited: CANCELLATION OF LISTING AND TRADING OF PETROFAC ORDINARY SHARES

DJ Petrofac Limited: CANCELLATION OF LISTING AND TRADING OF PETROFAC ORDINARY SHARES 

Petrofac Limited ( PFC) 
Petrofac Limited: CANCELLATION OF LISTING AND TRADING OF PETROFAC ORDINARY SHARES 
28-Oct-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
  
 
28 October 2025 

CANCELLATION OF LISTING AND TRADING OF PETROFAC ORDINARY SHARES 
 
Petrofac Limited (in administration) (the "Company") 

Following the appointment of administrators to Petrofac Limited (the Group's ultimate holding company), the listing of 
the Company's shares on the equity shares (commercial companies) segment of the Official List and on the main market 
for listed securities maintained by the London Stock Exchange is expected to be cancelled, in each case with effect 
from 8:00 a.m. (London time) today, 28 October 2025. 
 
The Group's operations continue to trade as normal while options for alternative Restructuring and M&A solutions are 
being actively explored with its key creditors. 
 
ENDS 

For further information contact: 
 
Petrofac Limited (in administration) 
 
+44 (0) 207 811 4900 

Sophie Reid, Group Director of Communications 
 
sophie.reid@petrofac.com 

Teneo (for Petrofac) 
 
+44 (0) 207 353 4200 
 
petrofac@teneo.com 

=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      GB00B0H2K534 
Category Code: MSCU 
TIDM:      PFC 
LEI Code:    2138004624W8CKCSJ177 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  406358 
EQS News ID:  2219390 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 28, 2025 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
