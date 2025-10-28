DJ Petrofac Limited: CANCELLATION OF LISTING AND TRADING OF PETROFAC ORDINARY SHARES

Petrofac Limited ( PFC) Petrofac Limited: CANCELLATION OF LISTING AND TRADING OF PETROFAC ORDINARY SHARES 28-Oct-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28 October 2025 CANCELLATION OF LISTING AND TRADING OF PETROFAC ORDINARY SHARES Petrofac Limited (in administration) (the "Company") Following the appointment of administrators to Petrofac Limited (the Group's ultimate holding company), the listing of the Company's shares on the equity shares (commercial companies) segment of the Official List and on the main market for listed securities maintained by the London Stock Exchange is expected to be cancelled, in each case with effect from 8:00 a.m. (London time) today, 28 October 2025. The Group's operations continue to trade as normal while options for alternative Restructuring and M&A solutions are being actively explored with its key creditors. ENDS For further information contact: Petrofac Limited (in administration) +44 (0) 207 811 4900 Sophie Reid, Group Director of Communications sophie.reid@petrofac.com Teneo (for Petrofac) +44 (0) 207 353 4200 petrofac@teneo.com =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: GB00B0H2K534 Category Code: MSCU TIDM: PFC LEI Code: 2138004624W8CKCSJ177 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 406358 EQS News ID: 2219390 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

