PR Newswire
28.10.2025 00:10 Uhr
S&P Dow Jones Indices: Solstice Advance Materials and Qnity Electronics Set to Join S&P 500; Others to Join S&P SmallCap 600

NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Dow Jones Indices will make the following changes to the S&P 500, S&P SmallCap 600:

  • Solstice Advance Materials Inc. (NASD: SOLS) will replace CarMax Inc. (NYSE: KMX) in the S&P 500, and CarMax will replace USANA Health Sciences Inc. (NYSE: USNA) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Friday, October 31. S&P 500 and 100 constituent Honeywell International Inc. (NASD: HON) is spinning off Solstice Advance Materials in a transaction expected to be completed on October 30. Post spin-off, Honeywell International will remain in the S&P 500 and 100. CarMax and USANA Health Sciences no longer represent the large cap and small cap market space, respectively.
  • Qnity Electronics Inc. (NYSE:Q) will replace Eastman Chemical Co. (NYSE: EMN) in the S&P 500, and Eastman Chemical will replace Caleres Inc. (NYSE: CAL) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Tuesday, November 4. S&P 500 constituent Dupont de Nemours Inc. (NYSE:DD) is spinning off Qnity Electronics in a transaction expected to be completed on November 3. Post spin-off, Dupont de Nemours will remain in the S&P 500. Eastman Chemical and Caleres no longer represent the large cap and small cap market space, respectively.

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:

Effective Date

Index Name

Action

Company Name

Ticker

GICS Sector

Oct 30, 2025

S&P 500

Addition

Solstice Advance Materials

SOLS

Materials

Oct 31, 2025

S&P 500

Deletion

CarMax

KMX

Consumer Discretionary

Oct 31, 2025

S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

CarMax

KMX

Consumer Discretionary

Oct 31, 2025

S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

USANA Health Sciences

USNA

Consumer Staples

Nov 3, 2025

S&P 500

Addition

Qnity Electronics

Q

Information Technology

Nov 4, 2025

S&P 500

Deletion

Eastman Chemical Co

EMN

Materials

Nov 4, 2025

S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

Eastman Chemical Co

EMN

Materials

Nov 4, 2025

S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

Caleres Inc

CAL

Consumer Discretionary








ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has been innovating and developing indices across the spectrum of asset classes helping to define the way investors measure and trade the markets.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spglobal.com/spdji/en/.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

S&P Dow Jones Indices
 [email protected]

Media Inquiries
 [email protected]

SOURCE S&P Dow Jones Indices

© 2025 PR Newswire
