Green certification is the top tier of the globally recognized My Green Lab program for laboratory sustainability excellence

SK pharmteco, a global contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), today announced a significant milestone in its commitment to environmental sustainability by earning four My Green Lab certifications, including two at the program's highest level, Green. The remaining two labs earned Gold certification, reflecting advanced sustainability performance and progression toward full Green maturity.

The certified facilities are Small Molecule Europe (Swords, Ireland) and Small Molecule Asia (Daejeon, South Korea), and the certifications cover the areas of Quality Control, Process Research Development, and Analytical Research Development.

My Green Lab certification is widely regarded as the global standard for laboratory sustainability, recognized by the United Nations Race to Zero campaign for its rigor in advancing credible decarbonization. Green certification is the program's highest designation, reserved for laboratories that demonstrate exceptional, independently verified performance in reducing environmental impact while maintaining scientific excellence. Gold certification represents advanced performance and a clear progression toward Green.

SK pharmteco began its journey to achieve My Green Lab certifications in the fall of 2024, with a long-term goal of reaching the highest certification level by 2030.

"Achieving Green and Gold certifications across multiple regions in parallel is not just a compliance milestone; it signals where scientific operations must go next," said Darryl Ratty, Executive Director, Global ESG of SK pharmteco. "Sustainability in R&D and quality labs is no longer a side project; it's a performance expectation. We're embedding it into how science is planned, executed, and validated across our global laboratory network."

SK pharmteco's pursuit of My Green Lab Certification directly supports its three-pronged sustainability strategy: Responsible Manufacturing through optimized lab practices, Decarbonizing Operations with enhanced energy efficiency, and Championing Waste-Less Innovation via robust waste reduction initiatives. Additionally, it demonstrates the company's ongoing commitment to integrating sustainable practices into every facet of its operations, contributing to a greener future for the industry.

About SK pharmteco

SK pharmteco is a global contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) with production sites, research development facilities, and analytical laboratories across the U.S., Europe, and South Korea. The company partners with biopharmaceutical companies of all sizes to manufacture Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) and intermediates, cell and gene therapy technologies, registered starting materials, and analytical services for the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. SK pharmteco is a subsidiary of SK Inc. (KRX: 034730) (SK), the strategic investment company for SK Group, South Korea's second-largest conglomerate.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251028846076/en/

Contacts:

Keith Bowermaster, APR, CCMP

Communications Consultant

keith.bowermaster@skpt.com

Website: www.skpharmteco.com