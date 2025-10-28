Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 28.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Atomkraft feiert Comeback: Uran wird wieder zum strategischen Rohstoff - Anleger stehen Schlange
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 662739 | ISIN: SE0000949331 | Ticker-Symbol: NI8
Frankfurt
28.10.25 | 08:07
0,364 Euro
-4,42 % -0,017
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NOBIA AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NOBIA AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,3940,42411:03
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
28.10.2025 09:00 Uhr
19 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nobia AB: Sophie Rose appointed Head of Region UK

Nobia is pleased to announce that Sophie Rose has been appointed Head of Region UK. She will succeed George Dymond, who is leaving Nobia at his own request.

Sophie will play a key role in the ongoing transition of Nobia UK into an asset-light model. She joined Nobia in 2023 and has demonstrated strong leadership, driving positive change in the UK business.

Sophie has been a key contributor to Nobia and the UK management team. She is well-suited to carry out the ongoing transformation and to continue developing the UK business.

For further information:
Julia Holmvik, Communications Manager, Nordics
+46 76 69 54 006
julia.holmvik@nobia.com


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.