Nobia AB: Sophie Rose appointed Head of Region UK

Nobia is pleased to announce that Sophie Rose has been appointed Head of Region UK. She will succeed George Dymond, who is leaving Nobia at his own request.

Sophie will play a key role in the ongoing transition of Nobia UK into an asset-light model. She joined Nobia in 2023 and has demonstrated strong leadership, driving positive change in the UK business.

Sophie has been a key contributor to Nobia and the UK management team. She is well-suited to carry out the ongoing transformation and to continue developing the UK business.

For further information:

Julia Holmvik, Communications Manager, Nordics

+46 76 69 54 006

julia.holmvik@nobia.com