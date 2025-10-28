WEI Recognized by Palo Alto Networks as a NextWave Diamond Innovator

Landmark designation affirms WEI's leadership in delivering enterprise-wide cybersecurity outcomes across

SALEM, NH / ACCESS Newswire / October 28, 2025 / WEI today announced it has become a Palo Alto Networks NextWave Diamond Innovator. WEI joins a select group of channel partners who have met the Diamond Innovator performance, capabilities, and business requirements of the Palo Alto Networks NextWave Partner Program.

WEI achieved this milestone through its deep technical bench of 100+ certified engineers, 36 years of growth, and extensive deployment experience across healthcare, financial services, higher education, retail, manufacturing, and more. Coupled with a state-of-the-art integration and testing lab, these capabilities allow WEI to help organizations improve overall cybersecurity across all cloud, network, and endpoint environments. Every day, WEI is leveraging significant expertise in Palo Alto Networks Next-Generation Firewalls, Prisma SASE, and Cortex XDR, Cortex XSOAR, and Cortex XSIAM.

"Achieving Diamond Innovator status is a proud milestone for WEI," said Belisario Rosas, President of WEI. "It validates the trust our clients place in us and our ability to align Palo Alto Networks leading security platforms with their business and risk-management objectives, helping them stay ahead of next-gen cyber threats."

"NextWave partners play a critical role throughout the customer lifecycle, from the initial qualifying stage to ultimately ensuring successful deployment and adoption of our technology," said Michael Khoury, VP, Ecosystem Partners, Palo Alto Networks. "As a NextWave Diamond Innovator, WEI is a cybersecurity advisor our customers can trust."

This designation also provides WEI with enhanced program resources and alignment with Palo Alto Networks, enabling the company to deliver even greater value through lifecycle support, specialized enablement, and joint go-to-market initiatives.

"Our customers need cyber experts that can help them achieve better security outcomes, protecting them from today's sophisticated threats," said Anar Desai, VP of Americas Channel Sales at Palo Alto Networks. "Our Diamond Innovator NextWave partners have deep Palo Alto Networks expertise to help solve complex security challenges with robust solutions and services. As a NextWave Diamond Innovator, WEI is helping redefine what it means to be secure."

"Our team's hands-on experience across Palo Alto Networks full portfolio, including Next-Generation Firewalls, Cortex Cloud, and SASE allows us to modernize security operations and deliver measurable outcomes for our customers," said Todd Humphreys, Cybersecurity GTM Leader at WEI. "Diamond Innovator status reinforces our proven capability to provide enterprise-grade protection at scale."

About the NextWave Partner Program

The Palo Alto Networks NextWave partner program encompasses an innovative ecosystem of partners who help customers around the world succeed with Palo Alto Networks technology and solutions, redefining what it means to be secure.

Palo Alto Networks continues to invest in, grow with, and optimize for partners with one partner program that offers five paths to capitalize on what's next in security. The evolving NextWave program embraces all partner types, providing partners with a clear blueprint for success to enhance profitability, enable differentiation, and expand opportunities.

About WEI

WEI is an innovative, full-service, customer-centric IT solution provider. It is an expert in business technology improvement, helping clients optimize their technology environments and work efficiently. WEI works with clients to understand goals, integrate strategy with technology solutions, and leverage their current IT environment into one company-wide model to increase utilization and efficiencies around their unique business processes.

WEI's clients benefit from a strong focus on customer satisfaction and attention to detail. They combine cutting-edge technology with architectural design, value-added services, onsite training, integration, testing labs, and a commitment to quality. From solution design through implementation, WEI's sales and technical team remains focused on providing unwavering support throughout a project.

