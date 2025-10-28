ZENWORK INC: Form 941 Q3 2025 Filing Deadline Approaches: How to Avoid IRS Late Penalties

Tax1099, a leading IRS-authorized e-filing platform, reminds businesses to prepare and file Form 941 before the due date to ensure compliance and avoid costly IRS penalties.

FAYETTEVILLE, AR AND DALLAS, TX / ACCESS Newswire / October 28, 2025 / Employers, the clock is ticking! The IRS Form 941 due date for the third quarter of 2025 is October 31, 2025 . This quarterly filing reports federal income tax withheld, as well as Social Security and Medicare (FICA) taxes. Missing the due date or submitting inaccurate information could mean serious trouble and costly penalties.

Form 941 eFile through Tax1099 simplifies the process, offering speed, accuracy, and security. Whether you're managing a single return or multiple filings, Tax1099's intuitive platform makes compliance effortless for businesses of all sizes.

Requirement for Semi-Weekly Depositors :

For businesses with semiweekly tax liabilities, Form 941 Schedule B is required to report daily tax liabilities. E-file it alongside Form 941 to ensure full compliance. Tax1099 seamlessly handles both, so you're covered without the hassle.

What Happens If You Miss Filing on Time?

Failing to file Form 941 by the Oct 31 deadline can trigger late filing penalties starting at 5% of the unpaid tax for each month, up to 25%, plus interest. Additionally, late payments incur interest and a penalty of 0.5% per month on any unpaid balance. Errors or incorrect data submissions can also result in IRS rejections, notices, or audits, adding to your compliance burden.

File Form 941 online to:

Avoid last-minute rushes and IRS rejections

Ensure accurate tax deposits and calculations

Get peace of mind before the deadline chaos begins

Ensure faster processing

Quarterly payroll reporting is not optional. It's the backbone of compliance for every employer. Filing Form 941 accurately and on time saves businesses from unnecessary penalties and headaches.

Designed for US business owners, tax professionals, and entrepreneurs, Tax1099 is the most trusted eFile provider to process 941 forms.

Easy & Secure eFiling: Tax1099's AI-powered platform automates form preparation, performs real-time error checks, and ensures a smooth eFiling experience.

Bulk TIN Matching & Verification: Prevent common 941 filing errors and ensure data accuracy across large teams by verifying up to 10,000 TINs with the bulk TIN matching tool.

USPS Address Validation: Track recipient consent and simplify form distribution to ensure all recipients receive their tax form copies promptly.

No-Code Integration: Upload data in bulk using Tax1099's Excel/CSV templates or import from major accounting software, such as QuickBooks, Xero, Zoho, Sage, and more.

Multi-User Management: Make multi-user management easier by assigning roles and setting access permissions with our built-in multi-user functionality.

Employers can conveniently prepare and e-file Form 941 for Q3 2025 now at Tax1099. Create a free account to start eFiling. Tax1099 also supports filing for prior quarters of Form 941.

About Zenwork Tax1099

Tax1099, an IRS-authorized e-filing service, simplifies tax compliance for over 750,000 businesses and 70,000 CPA firms nationwide. Supporting 40+ federal and state-compliant forms, including Form 941, Tax1099 offers robust features like bulk filing, TIN matching, API integration, and 24/7 support. Backed by over 10 years of experience in tax processing and customer service, the platform offers a suite of capabilities to suit diverse needs. Learn more at www.tax1099.com .

About Zenwork Inc.

Zenwork Inc., the parent company of Tax1099, is a leader in digital tax compliance and regulatory reporting. The company leverages automation to revolutionize business tax compliance, providing a modern SaaS and API platform that adapts to evolving regulatory reporting requirements, risk mitigation, and compliance needs.

Learn more about Zenwork and its products at www.zenwork.com , www.tax1099.com, and www.compliancely.com

