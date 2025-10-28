Kia Europe GmbH: The Kia PV5 Cargo sets a GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title: 693.38 kilometres on a single charge with maximum payload

The Kia PV5 Cargo sets a GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS for electric light commercial vehicles (eLCVs)

The model travelled 693.38 km on a single charge while carrying its maximum payload

The achievement highlights the efficiency, flexibility, and real-world practicality of Kia's first PBV (Platform Beyond Vehicle)

FRANKFURT, Germany, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kia has made history, setting a new global benchmark for all-electric range. The Kia PV5 Cargo, the company's first dedicated electric light commercial vehicle and part of its pioneering Platform Beyond Vehicle line-up, has officially broken a GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title for achieving:

"The greatest distance travelled by a light-duty battery-powered electric van with maximum payload on a single charge is 693.38 km (430.84 mi)."

The PV5 Cargo Long Range 4-door variant, featuring a 71.2 kWh battery, was utilised for the trial with its maximum authorised payload of 665kg. It covered 693.38 km on a single charge, setting a new benchmark for efficiency and endurance in the eLCV segment. The record-breaking drive took place on 30 September 2025 under authentic, real-world conditions on public roads north of Frankfurt, Germany.

"Even if Kia is new to the LCV market, this record is a testament to the versatility and innovation behind Kia's first PBV, showing that we are serious contenders," said Marc Hedrich, President and CEO of Kia Europe. "The fact that much of our target audience for this van variant could operate for almost two full working days on a single charge speaks volumes about its real-world capability. The PV5 combines efficiency, flexibility, and intelligent connectivity in one package."

The record attempt was meticulously prepared. Inspectors from TÜV Hessen and buck Vermessung supervised the loading process and verified compliance with weight specifications. At the wheel of the record-setting PV5 were George Barrow, a respected commercial vehicle journalist who specialises in vans and Christopher Nigemeier, a senior engineer at HMETC. The drive was continuously recorded using GPS tracking and in-cabin cameras. Before departure, the PV5's battery was charged to 100% and both the charging port and cargo compartment were sealed until the end of the 22-hour, 30-minute journey.

With this GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS, Kia underscores its ongoing commitment to developing innovative, efficient, and practical solutions for the mobility of tomorrow. The record-breaking Kia PV5 Cargo will be on display at the Solutrans Tradeshow in Lyon (EurExpo) from 18 November 2025, Hall 5, Booth C130.

https://www.press-eu.kia.com

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2805744/Kia_PV5.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2662750/Kia_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/the-kia-pv5-cargo-sets-a-guinness-world-records-title-693-38-kilometres-on-a-single-charge-with-maximum-payload-302595519.html