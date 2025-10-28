Singapore, Singapore--(Newsfile Corp. - October 28, 2025) - FurGPT (FGPT), a decentralized AI companion platform pioneering lifelike emotional intelligence in digital interactions, announced its plan to invest $25 million in Kadena (KDA). The initiative includes adopting Kadena's Chainweb EVM, enhancing FurGPT's ability to deliver faster, more efficient, and interoperable AI-driven interactions across chains.

Building a smarter decentralized future through adaptive AI and strategic blockchain innovation.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8833/272179_7eac0fd7040b3867_001full.jpg

The partnership marks a strategic step in FurGPT's expansion roadmap, positioning the platform to leverage Kadena's scalable proof-of-work design and energy-efficient infrastructure. By integrating Chainweb's parallelized multi-chain architecture, FurGPT aims to increase transaction speed, reduce latency, and expand the accessibility of its decentralized emotional AI network.

"Our investment in Kadena represents a commitment to sustainable scalability," said J. King Kasr, Chief Scientist at KaJ Labs. "FurGPT is not just building AI companions-it's constructing a foundation where emotional intelligence, decentralization, and efficiency converge for meaningful global adoption."

FurGPT's growing multi-chain strategy has already extended across Ethereum, Solana, and BNB Chain. The integration with Kadena enhances this vision by bringing stronger throughput, native smart contract support, and improved developer tooling to the FGPT ecosystem. The collaboration also enables FurGPT to explore hybrid applications that blend decentralized AI and scalable computation, creating new pathways for adaptive, emotion-aware user experiences in Web3 environments.

About FurGPT

FurGPT merges adaptive artificial intelligence with blockchain transparency to create emotionally aware, lifelike digital companions. Through behavioral learning, multimodal interaction, and decentralized governance, FurGPT empowers users to engage in more meaningful and personalized AI experiences across multiple chains.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/272179

SOURCE: Kaj Labs