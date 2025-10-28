GEVORKYAN, a.s.: GEVORKYAN Force Defense (G-FD) - a significant milestone for the development of the defense industry





GEVORKYAN Force Defense (G-FD)

Building on many years of cooperation in the development and production of components for the arms industry, GEVORKYAN, a.s. has established a subsidiary, GEVORKYAN Force Defense (G-FD), under the full management of the parent company, focusing exclusively on the arms industry.

GEVORKYAN, a.s. has begun implementing the AS9100 standard for the aerospace and defense industry, as well as the ISO 27001 and TISAX cybersecurity standards. In addition, the newly created GEVORKYAN Force Defense will implement AQAP 2110 certification, which is a prerequisite for supplying NATO members.

New project for small-caliber ammunition in Europe

Thanks to the growing reputation of GEVORKYAN, a.s. in the arms industry, the company has signed an NDA and is starting a project with a leading Western European ammunition manufacturer with over a century of tradition. GEVORKYAN will contribute to the development and production of special components for high-quality ammunition, which is the first choice of police and military units as well as special forces.

Another step towards sustainability

GEVORKYAN, a.s. has taken another step towards more efficient and environmentally friendly production. In cooperation with AQUAFLOT, wastewater will be treated directly at the plant. This investment will bring significant savings and flexibility in responding to production needs and legislative changes. In addition, it will significantly reduce the costs associated with the transport and disposal of waste materials.

Self-sufficiency as the key to success

In an interview for Investicní web, founder and chairman of the board Artur Gevorkyan describes how GEVORKYAN, a.s. is able to maintain growth even in difficult conditions thanks to automation, digitization, and its own production of energy and materials. The full interview in Slovak and Czech here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AgyM1yZeiAQ&t=1s.

WOOD's Winter Wonderland Conference

GEVORKYAN, a.s. would like to remind you of its participation in the WOOD's Winter Wonderland EMEA conference on December 2-5, 2025, at the Hilton Prague Old Town hotel. Register for the meeting here: https://events.wood.cz/praguewinter. Contact here: woodswinter@wood.com.

About GEVORKYAN

GEVORKYAN, a.s. is a leading powder metallurgy company in Europe, a global supplier for large multinational companies, and one of the most innovative companies in this industry worldwide. For more information, please visit https://www.gevorkyan.sk/en.

Contact information:

Investors: Maxim Platonov, investor.relations@gevorkyan.sk

Media: Alexandra Hazuchová, marketing@gevorkyan.sk