The Australian Energy Market Operator (AEMO) reported a 24% rise in new generation and storage capacity across the National Electricity Market (NEM), reaching 56.6 GW, as grid-scale batteries and hybrid solar projects drive growth.From pv magazine Australia AEMO's latest "Connections Scorecard" shows a growing wave of new generation and storage projects across the NEM, with the development pipeline now reaching 56.6 GW of new capacity - a 24% increase over the past year. Each quarter, AEMO tracks the progress of new projects as they move through the connection process, from initial application ...

