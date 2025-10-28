Pacific Prime, a global health insurance brokerage, risks specialist, and employee benefits specialist, won the Best International Individual Advice Firm award for the first time at the Health and Protection Awards 2025, held on 16 October at the Park Plaza Westminster Bridge.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251028222086/en/

Pacific Prime UK's representatives at the Health and Protection Awards 2025 in London, 16 October 2025.

This accolade highlights the dedication and expertise of Pacific Prime's team and marks a milestone in their ongoing commitment to delivering exceptional service to clients across the globe.

The award was collected by members of Pacific Prime UK's leadership and sales team, including:

Jonathan Hill, UK Director

Giulia Signorini, Head of Individual Sales

Paolo Bonomi, Head of Account Management

Lloyd Tutt, Business Development Manager

Josh Cuell, International Senior Sales Consultant

Lauren Will, Sales Consultant

Reflecting on the recognition, Jonathan Hill shared:

"I am immensely proud of our team for being recognized as the Best International Individual Advice Firm at this year's Health and Protection Awards. Every day, I see their dedication and commitment to looking after our clients, and it is incredibly rewarding to see these efforts echo across the industry. Fantastic work, team!"

About Pacific Prime

Established in 2000, Pacific Prime is an award-winning global insurance brokerage and employee benefits specialist that offers individual and corporate insurance solutions. With a USD $1 billion premium under management, Pacific Prime is now the third largest employee benefits broker and the leading flexible benefits solutions provider in the Asia Pacific after acquiring CXA Group's brokerage arms in 2021. The brokerage has over 1,000 employees and 15 offices worldwide, including Hong Kong, Singapore, China, Thailand, Malaysia, the UAE, Indonesia, the UK, the US, Mexico, the Philippines, and Australia.

To learn more about Pacific Prime, please visit https://www.pacificprime.com/corporate

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251028222086/en/

Contacts:

Stephen Ho

Chief Marketing Officer

Pacific Prime

+852 3589 0508